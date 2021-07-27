January 6 investigation opens with emotional testimony from officers – National and International News – TUE 27 July2021

The January 6 investigation opens with emotional testimony from officers. The ultimate victim of crippling in Miami is identified. Tunisian president ousts prime minister, suspends democracy.

NATIONAL NEWS

The January 6 investigation opens with emotional testimony from officers

For weeks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress have been preparing for a Congressional inquiry into the events of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The panel’s own formation sparked controversy last week when Pelosi rejected two Republican representatives that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had appointed to the panel.

The members that Pelosi rejected were Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Jim Banks (IN). Both Jordan and Hood had previously made statements denying the legitimacy of the November 2020 election and had voted against confirming the vote on January 6th. Jordan in particular may face questions about its involvement in the attack. Another Republican comrade Liz Cheney (WY) has said Jordan could be a “material witness” to the supremacy of events.

McCarthy, angry with Pelosi’s decision, withdrew all 5 of his appointments to the committee. The panel now consists of five Democrat representatives and two Republicans, namely Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (IL). Pelosi appointed all the members of both parties. Rep. Bennie Thompson of the 2nd round of the Mississippi Congress chairs the panel.

Opening day

After the drama that led to the investigation, it was certain that the first day would be intense. Four police officers testified emotionally this morning, recounting their January 6 experiences. They were Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC.

All four officers gave detailed and disturbing gut accounts persistent and vicious physical and verbal attacks by protesters while attempting to prevent a breach of the Capitol. Fanone described being involved in the crowd, enjoying himself at the base of his skull many times. The attackers retreated only when he prayed, “I have children.” Fanone then lost consciousness for a few minutes. Video from this incident was played during the proceedings.

Fanone also described protesters trying to take his gun, with some shouting “Kill him with his gun.”

Gonell, a war veteran in Iraq, said the fear and trauma of Jan. 6 surpassed everything he had experienced in Iraq.

Hodges and the other officers he was standing with were wrapped up and crushed trying to keep a crowd trying to break into the Capitol basement. In the hallway behind him, several members of Congress were sheltered.

Dunn, who is black, described racial insults by white supremacists. He hoped the committee would identify not only the attackers but also those who took them there. Dunn said, “If a murdered person is hired and he kills someone, the killer goes to jail. But not only the killer goes to jail, but the person who hired them. There was an attack carried out on January 6 and an attacker sent them off. “I want you to get to the end of it.”

The ultimate victim of crippling in Miami is identified

It has been a week since the completion of the recovery mission at the site of Surfside condo, FL, which collapsed on June 24th. Now the family of the last victim who was still missing has announced that her remains have been found and identified. The victim was 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya from New York.

The identification of Hedaya brings the total number of victims to 98. Initially, officials believed that up to 159 people were missing in the collapse. In the following weeks, police were able to narrow that number after checking reports.

The site of the collapsed structure is now being treated as a crime scene. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says police volunteers are “carefully and meticulously” working through thousands of garbage transported to another location to find more garbage and personal items.

Levine Cava said, “We have done everything possible to bring about the closure of families. “And I am especially proud that through these tireless efforts we were finally able to reach out to all those who reported their loved ones missing.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Tunisian president ousts prime minister, suspends democracy

It has been over a decade since the Arab Spring overthrew old Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Now, events this week could add the country to the list of democracies that will fall this year.

Yesterday, Tunisian President Kais Saied fired Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Saied will now be “temporarily” deciding. Today, Saied, with the support of the military, suspended parliament, imposed a one-month curfew and banned public rallies.

Saied has used violent protests that erupted Sunday to justify what critics are calling a coup. Protesters had gathered across the country, denouncing the surrender of peace and the economy by Mechichi.

Saied’s politics is populist but he is not part of any political party. He came to power with a promise to eradicate corruption in the country. Ten years after the Arab Spring, nine successive governments have failed to tackle persistent poverty, unemployment and inflation. Many Tunisians hungry for any kind of change support Saied’s efforts.

However, Monica Marks, a professor of Arabic studies at New York University in Abu Dhabi, fears that, “The so-called solution that President Kais Saied is now proposing threatens to kill the patient. “To completely kill, in other words, democracy itself.”

