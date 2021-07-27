Tunisia ‘s political crisis was met with indifference on the streets of the capital Tunisia





Tdays later as Tunisia was hampering democracy at a halt, the streets of the country’s capital were quiet, even indifferent on Tuesday, with the presence of army troops near a television station one of the few symbols of a new and disturbing normalcy. Protesters who were furious on Sunday before President Kais Saied fired the county prime minister and suspended parliament were absent from places that days earlier had been hotbeds of unrest. Instead, passersby seemed to be doing their business with little regard for the gravity of the moment. In some parts of Tunisia, the mood was almost festive. After the historic success of the Tunisian revolution and the decade-long drag towards democracy, the standard bearer of the Arab Spring seems exhausted and insecure. The slow pace of change has devastated many of its citizens, and the Covid-led global slowdown has pushed some to secure the rule of strong men over promises of a brighter future made by political leaders. In a popular square, makeshift stalls required space with taxis and motorcycles. Near a cart piled with prickly pears, Abderrazak Gasouma, 53, said he supported the presidents’ decision. The decisions are 99% correct, I’m just not sure about the methods, he said. They should have been more democratic. They have lost the trust of the people, he told parliament. They need more young people. Fewer people fighting. Parliament is needed. You can not have a country without parliament, but it needs trust. Further along the crowded road, Firas Gallah, a 24-year-old student, suggested that the intervention, which has been described by elected officials as a coup, was delayed. It should have been so for 10 years. Those corrupt politicians, they took the money and did nothing. You should go and see our hospitals. They would shock you. Look at our hospitals, our homes, our cars. Is wrong. He added: “Democracy is good, the problem is Tunisian democracy. They were all fine. We want to live together, and we should. You want to pray, I want to drink beer, what? Everyone can do what they want. The ousted Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi, on Tuesday said he would not challenge his ouster after Saied tightened his grip on the North African state by imposing a nationwide curfew from 7pm to 6am and banning rallies. more than three persons. Movement between cities has also been restricted under comprehensive emergency powers. Saied warned that violent protests would be met with force. But there were few immediate signs of anger, or mobilization against the masses. Tunisia’s political leaders seemed surprised by the presidents’ move, and the lack of police on the streets of towns and villages suggested that those who had seized power were a little afraid of the imminent postponement. Sayida Ounissi, an MP from the ruling Ennahda party, said the suspension of parliament set a precedent set in a country that had fought hard to establish democracy since the overthrow of Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali at the start of regional revolts. known as the Arab Spring. Ennahda, an Islamic democratic bloc, had played a dominant role in the country’s affairs since then, and Tunisia had survived as the only genuine democracy in the region after a decade of unrest in other parts. Is that how you solve democratic issues? she asked. I do not think that closing these institutions is a solution. We are elected, just like Saied. The suspension of parliament followed nationwide protests Sunday, with demonstrators attacking against economic failures, which were amplified by a response to the coronavirus pandemic that is widely considered to have failed. In recent years unemployment has risen to around 16%, while the value of the dinar has fallen and living costs have risen. The ruling party bore the brunt of allegations of economic mismanagement. [Coronavirus] has been big, very big, Ounissi said. This is one of the main challenges. When the government decided to give priority to the economy over the state of health, this happened. All the other countries that have done them have never won. Speaking by phone from Tunisia, Rached Chadli, 34, who was hit by bullets during the uprising a decade ago, said the apparent coup had turned Tunisia over. I do not care how people want to present this, it’s wrong, he said. We have fought hard to fade. What we fought for was worthy. Arrogantly going back to the days before Ben Ali is not. Look at Egypt. Look at Syria. Learn history lessons. In the years since the rebellions rebelled through Egypt, Libya and Tunisia, North Africa had become a focal point of regional agendas, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt lined up against Turkey, Qatar and the remnants of the Muslim Brotherhood Egypts movement in a competition for regional influence. Is it what happened here because of their rivalries? Asked Chadli. I do not know. Time will tell.

