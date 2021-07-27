Foley confirms plans for ‘full return’ of schools





The Department of Education is preparing for a full return of schools this fall, Minister Norma Foley has confirmed. “We are in constant communication with public health specialists before the new school year and can confirm that we are preparing for a full return of schools in late August and early September,” she said in a statement. “Public Health has stated that the new variants of the disease do not change the infection prevention and control measures required in schools. “Evidence available from the operation of schools during Covid-19 to date shows that schools are in low-risk environments due to infection prevention and control measures in place,” said the Minister of Education. Ms. Foley today brought a memo to the Cabinet confirming that plans are available to support the full reopening of schools in time for the start of the new school year. Schools have been advised that when they reopen in the new term, they “will continue to rely on the additional resources needed to provide these measures”. Recent coronavirus histories Minister Foley said: “Providing CO2 monitors to every school will be an important tool to keep our schools safe and in addition to the mitigation measures already in place, our staff and students can be safe to be back to safe environments in our schools. “ The department has procured a number of mobile monitors which will be distributed to schools in August and September – between two and 20 at primary level and between 20 and 35 at post-primary level depending on the size of the school. Schools are advised to have windows as fully open as possible when classrooms are not in use, such as during holidays and at the end of each school day, and partially open when classrooms are in use. The Teachers’ Union of Ireland said it would welcome Minister Foley to announce the provision of CO2 monitors for schools, which he said he had called for “since last November”. In a statement, TUI Secretary General Michael Gillespie said that “in engagements with the Department in the coming weeks we will continue to raise the concerns of our members, particularly with regard to those who are pregnant or may have underlying health issues. “All protections must be strictly observed and the health and safety of all in school communities must remain essential,” Mr Gillespie added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/2021/0727/1237595-schools-covid-latest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos