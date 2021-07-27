



The work seeks to provide employment security for all workers by creating a single “worker” status for all but the self-employed, but not everyone is convinced by the proposal. In a statement yesterday (July 26th), the party said that once in power it wants to end “precarious employment”, give all workers rights such as access to sick pay, the minimum wage national holiday pay and paid parental leave, as well as protection against unfair dismissal. A single ‘worker’ status would replace the three existing employment categories of employees, workers and dependent contractors and remove the qualifying periods for fundamental rights and protection to give workers the rights of a day at work. In addition to the party’s commitment to extending the sick payers’ legal pay for the self-employed, this would make the 6.1 million people who work extra qualify to claim sick pay pay. Labor MP Andy McDonald, secretary of employment and protection rights, said: “Millions of workers are in precarious jobs with low wages and few rights and protections, especially key workers whose efforts led the country through the pandemic. “The lack of basic rights and protections forces people working in poverty and insecurity. This is terrible for working people, damaging to the economy, and as we have seen throughout the pandemic, devastating to public health. “We need a new agreement for the people who work. Work would ensure that all work balances the flexibility workers want with the security they deserve. ” However, the Association of Independent and Self-Employed Professionals (IPSE) said the proposals “fail to capture the nettle of employment status”. IPSE warned without clearly defining what distinguishes “fake” self-employment from “original”, the proposals risked “seriously undermining” the 4.2 million self-employed sector. Instead of trying to increase all statuses to one, IPSE has previously proposed writing a legal definition of self-employment in law – to give much-needed rights to self-employed people ‘wrongly’ while it also protects the freedom of the self-employed. Andy Chamberlain, director of policy at IPSE, said: “While it is absolutely right to try to clear up confusion in parts of the labor market such as the concert economy and the misguided rights of self-employed people, it is essential you deal with the question of what exactly makes someone self-employed. “Without this, structural change could threaten the freedom, flexibility and livelihood of genuine independent professionals. “Instead of trying to roll all employment statuses into one, we propose clarifying existing statuses. Because now, while there are legal definitions of employee and employee status, there is still no legal definition of self-employed status. “ Chamberlain added: “We are pleased that Labor is dealing with these issues, but we do not believe that this solution touches on the substance of the matter. “We are eager to work with the party to develop solutions that will empower self-employed workers wrongly, but we must also protect the flexibility of genuine independent professionals, which is a great benefit to the Kingdom of United. “ Concerns about IR35 The announcement comes amid some recent concerns about IR35 rules and changes this year.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

