Warner, Kaine, Wittman, Luria, and Scott Announce Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant for Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport – Press Releases





NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Today, US Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), as well as Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01), Congressman Elaine Luria (VA-02) and Congressman Bobby Scott (VA) -03), announced the Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) has been awarded a $ 847,646 grant by the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Specifically, this grant will provide funding to expand service in PHF with a new United flight to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). “We are delighted to see that this vital funding goes towards supporting travel across the Commonwealth, while also promoting greater economic opportunities for the surrounding areas.” said Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. “This grant will not only provide the vital air service between Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Washington Dulles Airport (IAD), but will benefit the entire Great Peninsula area,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “Turning United Airlines into PHF with regular service for the first time since the early 1980s, this grant allows PHF to meet the growing business demands of the regions through vital links to overseas destinations. I’m proud to have advocated on behalf of this funding for Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport and look forward to seeing this project improve the economy and quality of life across the Virginia coast. ” “Providing an additional additional direct flight from Newport News / Williamsburg to Washington Dulles Airport is essential to meet the transit and economic needs of the Peninsula’s over 500,000 inhabitants,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “From time to time, I have expressed the importance of investing in our regional infrastructure and I am proud to have helped secure this victory together with the Virginia delegation on behalf of the people of the Peninsula.” “This grant will greatly benefit Commonwealth by providing regular air service between Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Washington Dulles Airport (IAD),” said Congressman Bobby Scott. “This will help reduce roadblocks, grow our economy and provide more connections to overseas destinations. I am grateful for the bilateral effort to secure this grant funding and look forward to seeing its implementation.” “The Peninsula Airport Commission and its staff are grateful for the tremendous amount of public and private support our community provided us during the application process,” said Michael Giardino, Executive Director of the Peninsula Airport Commission. “We are committed to bringing a reliable commercial airline service to the Virginia Peninsula.” This grant announcement follows a series of letters sent by Representatives Wittman, Luria, and Scott, as well as Senators Warner and Cain, of the United States Department of Transportation, recommending that Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport be awarded by SCASDP. You can find these letters attached to this publication. Congressman Rob Wittman represents the First Circuit of Virginia. He serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, where he serves as a member of the rank of the Marine and Design Forces subcommittee. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.warner.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2021/7/warner-kaine-wittman-luria-and-scott-announce-small-community-air-service-development-program-grant-for-newport-news-williamsburg-international-airport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos