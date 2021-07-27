International
Red Bull demands review of Hamilton’s penalty at Silverstone
Red Bull has filed a formal petition to review the penalty Lewis Hamilton received in the British Grand Prix after his clash with Max Verstappen.
The contact between the two cars in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix resulted in Verstappen exiting the race at over 180 mph and going to the hospital for preliminary checks.
Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty by administrators for causing the collision, but continued to win the race despite.
Red Bull later revealed that the accident would cost the team $ 1.8 million due to damage to Verstappen’s car.
On July 23, Red Bull issued a formal petition to review the decision made by the administrators, and on Tuesday (July 27), the F1 governing body, the FIA, summoned representatives from both teams to a video conference with the Grand Prix administrators. British Thursday (July 29) at 4pm Central European Time.
An official FIA document read: “In accordance with Art. 14 of the International Sports Code and following the petition for review by Red Bull Racing Honda, filed July 23, 2021, the team manager and witnesses such that the competitor may request, up to three participants in total including the team manager, are required to appear via video conference at 16:00 CEST on Thursday, July 29, 2021. “
In an article published on the Red Bull website last week, team director Christian Horner said the team was considering its options around an appeal.
“It is no secret that we felt at the time, and still do, that Hamilton was given a light sentence for this type of incident,” Horner said. “Given the severity of the incident and the lenient punishment, we are reviewing all the data and have the right to request a review.”
It is rare that an administrator’s decision is overturned in Formula 1 and usually requires new evidence that was not considered by administrators at the time. At Thursday’s hearing, administrators will have sole discretion whether any new evidence or argument is valid and was something that was not considered before the initial decision.
If the evidence is considered admissible, a secondary hearing will be held in which the decision of the administrators will be reviewed in the light of new evidence.
Although Mercedes has not called for a penalty review, technical chief James Allison expressed his team’s belief that no penalty should have been awarded in a YouTube video last week.
“We were concerned after the incident and before the resumption to make sure the administrators had read and were following the FIA’s internal instructions to administrators on overtaking rights and errors,” Allison said. “Because as far as we are concerned, the maneuver that Lewis made was absolutely in line with the FIA overtaking guideline.
“If you are on the inside of the corner, overtaking inside the corner, then the instruction requires you to be on the side of being. It is not required to be forward, it is to be essentially on the side until you reach the corner. which was essentially sideways.He had his front axle beyond the midpoint of the Verstappen car.
“[Also,] you need to be able to make the corner. To make a corner means to go around the corner and not leave the track or lose control of the car. These are the things you need to enjoy. “If you can cross the corner, if you are basically next to the other car, then the corner is yours … you do not have to leave your position, you do not have to retreat and the other car has a duty to avoid hitting you.”
“I felt it was tough to take the penalty,” Allison added. “I understand that not everyone agrees with this, but I still believe it will be so.”
