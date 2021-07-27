US News and World Report names the best VCU Medical Center hospital in Richmond

US News & World Report names VCU Medical Center the best hospital in the Richmond subway area for 11 years

RICHMOND, Va. (July 27, 2021) – US News & World Report has recognized VCU Medical Center as the hospital no. 1 in the Richmond Subway area for the 11th year in a row, according to its latest ranking of “Best Hospitals”. VCU Medical Center, Central Virginia’s only comprehensive medical academic center and the largest safety net provider, was also ranked among the top three hospitals in Virginia for 2021-22.

US News recognized VCU Medical Center as high performing in the following programs: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; gastroenterology and GI surgery; orthopedics and urology. US News defines specialized areas for “high-performance” adults, close to ranking in the top 50 in the country.

“This recognition is a reflection of the tremendously good and exceptional care we provide as an academic medical center,” said Art Kellermann, MD, Senior Vice President for Health Sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System. “It’s a statement of our mission to serve everyone and use our clinical expertise, research and teaching efforts to make the highest quality care and vast patient experience accessible and affordable to all.”

This year’s expanded report by US News includes new ratings for seven important procedures and conditions, expanding the list of services rated to 17 in total. VCU Medical Center earned a “High Performance” rating in nine areas in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. Services receiving the highest US News awards include:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Heart attack

Cardiac bypass surgery

Infrakt

Kidney failure

Lung cancer surgery

Pneumonia

Stroke

For estimates 2021-22, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures and conditions. Less than a third of all hospitals received a high-performance rating. Heart attack, stroke, pneumonia and kidney failure are among the services newly rated by US News this year.

Known for outstanding physicians, excellence in nursing and the latest technology, VCU Medical Center was also named in the Newsweek list of the World’s Best Hospitals in 2021. Newsweek specifically recognized VCU Medical Center for performing above the national average in preventing infection.

Earlier this year, Richmond Children’s Hospital at VCU ranks among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the country and was recognized for excellence in urology, pulmonology, nephrology AND cancer.

The best news hospitals in the US methodologies are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other indicators related to care.

For more information, please see US World News and Report, VCU Medical Center.

