



In the decade since the Arab Spring, the core of the uprisings has been the place where its legacy has been destroyed. Tunisia, Egypt and Libya, where it all started in mid-December 2010, have remained at the center of the narrative of what happened when autocracies collapsed in the face of volatile roads. And for energy intermediaries in the regions, the three North African states have since been at the center of an even bigger feud for influence. Lined up on one side have been the so-called Arab states of the Arab nationalist police led by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and a revived Egypt, which regrouped after the bloody 2013 coup and regained the protection of Abu Dhabi. and Riyadh. On the other side have been Qatar, Turkey and the remnants of the Muslim Brotherhood, barbarically expelled by the leader of Egypt, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, and protected by Doha and Ankara. The fate of the fraternity has formed an error line on which both axes have been excavated. A fraternity-leaning party, Ennahda has dominated Tunisian affairs for many of the past 10 years. And earlier this year a government was formed in Libya with the agreement of Turkey, a staunch enemy of the UAE, which claims to be watching and waiting. However, after waging costly wars for representatives in Libya and spending abundantly to support Egypt, Abu Dhabi would also appear to have an interest in the fate of Tunisia. The overthrow of the Tunisian government on Sunday night seems to have stemmed from a convergence of events; the painful creep toward democratic norms, a shattered economy, and a global slowdown that offered little encouragement to a turning corner. Indeed, the reaction to a coup that shook most of the region was silent in front of the house. While the coup policy appears to be domestic, the stance of regional players, including the UAE, remains unclear at the moment. Tunisia was strongly backed by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose entry into Arab world politics remains deeply outraged by UAE leaders, some of whom believe Libya has made few returns as an investment. political and fear the consolidation of political Islam. The dismissal of President Kais Saieds’s government on Sunday met with little outrage in Tunisia. Photos: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Kais Saied, Tunisia’s young man, has vowed to take over the ruling Ennahda party. And after doing a brief job of the country’s prime minister, who went smoothly after his dismissal, he seems to be facing some obstacles for now in consolidating his new power. In the streets of Tunisia, the policy of overthrowing governments is very local; a weary people, many of whom have lost faith in the pace of change and have lost faith that the crude, disruptive Tunisian democratic experiment can deliver. If domestic events have really been the sole instigator of such an anti-democratic movement, the heavyweights of the regions will look closely at some uncompromising ones. However, there was growing confidence in some European capitals on Tuesday that some of their regional counterparts were not unhappy with developments.

