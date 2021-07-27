International
Sarasota Memorial ranks high in the annual US News & World Report survey
SARASOTA Sarasota Memorial Hospital earned a ranking among the top 50 specialized rehabilitation hospitals, compiled annually by US World News and Report for its list of the Best Hospitals 2021-22, which was published on Tuesday.
Sarasota Memorial was the only hospital in the region to win a national ranking in at least one specialty.
Rankings are available athttps://bit.ly/3y7Tnk0.
In May, Sarasota Medical Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorandum each received five-star ratings in the latest rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In April, Sarasota Medical Hospital, Englewood Community Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Venice Bayfront Regional Health all have earned A grades in the Leapfrog Group hospital rating system.
And in March, Sarasota Memorial Hospital was one of 13 hospitals in Florida ranked among the best in the world by Newsweek magazine.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital ranked sixth in the overall ranking of state hospital magazines
In addition to being named the region’s top hospital by US News & World Report, Sarasota Memorial was also linked to Moron Plant Hospital in Clearwater for sixth place in the state magazine general hospital rankings.
MayoClinic in Jacksonville was the highest-ranking hospital in the state, ranking high in seven adult specialties; HealthShands Hospital in Gainesville was ranked second, followed by Orlando Health Advent, Tampa General Hospital and Cleveland Weston Clinic in Weston Florida.
