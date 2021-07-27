Two Massachusetts hospitals among the top 20, according to US News & World Report





Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked fifth, while Brigham and Women’s Hospital was ranked 14th. Massachusetts General Hospital also ranked top 50 in 12 of the 15 specialty categories. Josh Reynolds / The Washington Post Two Massachusetts hospitals were ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the US 2021-2022 US World News and Report the ranking was released on Tuesday. Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked fifth in the Honor Roll edition, one higher than in Ranking 2020-2021, while Brigham and Women’s Hospital got the number 14, dropping to two points from last year. The two main hospitals, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and the Cleveland Clinic, maintained their rankings from last year, while UCLA Medical Center overtook Johns Hopkins Hospital, ranking third and fourth, respectively. Massachusetts is also home to the nation’s best children’s hospital, according to Top ranking in children’s hospital 10 which was also released on Tuesday by US World News and Report Boston Children’s Hospital ranked first, followed by Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The magazine’s hospital ranking has been published for more than 30 years, seeing hospitals in the country “excel in most or all types of care”. The ranking is published in order to help patients seeking specialized care to be able to compare and find the best hospital for their needs. The national ranking report also listed hospitals for 17 procedures and bell conditions, as well as 15 areas of complex specialist care. Hospitals are placed on the national ranking list of honors based on the number of specialties in which they were ranked nationwide and whether they were rated as high-performance for any of the 17 procedures and conditions considered, according to the report. This year’s list is cured by data preceding COVID-19 and does not reflect the pandemic impact on hospitals, according to the US News & World Report. Below is a list of hospitals in Massachusetts that are ranked in the top 50 for each specialty: 4. Dana-Farber / Brigham and Women’s Center for Women 18. Massachusetts General Hospital 31. Bac Israel Deaconess Medical Center 7. Massachusetts General Hospital 10. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 2. Massachusetts General Hospital 19. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 41. Bac Israel Deaconess Medical Center 2. Eye and Ear Nursing in Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital 19. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 11. Massachusetts General Hospital 31. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 40. Bac Israel Deaconess Medical Center 14. Massachusetts General Hospital 18. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 4. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 9. Massachusetts General Hospital 37. Bac Israel Deaconess Medical Center 12. Massachusetts General Hospital 18. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 4. Eye and ear disease in Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital 8. Massachusetts General Hospital 17. Baptist Hospital in New England 2. McLean Hospital 3. Massachusetts General Hospital 16. Massachusetts General Hospital 23. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 3. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital 5. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 6. Massachusetts General Hospital 19. Brigham and Women’s Hospital 38. Massachusetts General Hospital Bulletin Registration Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

