U.S. News and World Report ranks Kettering Medical Center among the best in the Dayton Metro area





Kettering Medical Center is recognized as the Best and High Performance Hospital for 11 procedures and conditions for 2021-22 by US World News and Report. The annual evaluations and procedures and conditions of the Best Hospitals are designed to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where they can take care of difficult health conditions or routine electoral procedures. “Earning these rankings proves the high quality care we provide at Kettering Health,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer at Kettering Health. “Recognitions like these are a direct result of our employees’ commitment to helping our patients achieve their best health.” Kettering Medical Center received High Performance ratings for the following procedures and conditions: Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Spine surgery (spinal fusion)

Colon and lung cancer surgery

Heart attack and heart failure

Hip fracture and hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Stroke Four other Kettering Health centers were also named as high performance for the following conditions or procedures: “This year’s expanded report from US News includes new assessments of the important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief health analyst. in US News. “Hospitals faced tremendous challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today.” For estimates 2021-2022, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. The ranking of state and metro areas recognizes hospitals that received high-performance evaluations in many areas of care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ketteringhealth.org/u-s-news-world-report-ranks-kettering-medical-center-among-best-in-dayton-metro-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos