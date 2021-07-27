Blockages are easing in parts of Australia, but the Sydney eruption is on the rise.





Two Australian states will emerge from the blockade on Wednesday evening, as authorities believe they have suppressed groups of the delta-infecting variant. But in Sydney, the country’s largest city, an eruption that has grown to 2,000 cases shows no signs of abating. Starting Thursday, shops and other businesses will be allowed to reopen in the state of Victoria, which includes Melbourne, though masks will still be sought inside and out and the ban on home visitors will remain in place. A two-week blockade, which aimed to contain a group that grew to 200 cases, had followed a similar blockage in May. The Prime Minister of the states, Daniel Andrews, celebrated the news on Tuesday, saying: We have seen two Delta eruptions. I do not think there is a jurisdiction in the world that has been able to achieve that, and every Victorian should be proud of that. The restrictions were also decided to be lifted in South Australia, which closed a week ago after a large number of cases.

The number of cases continues to rise in New South Wales, which is in its fifth week of blockade as officials try to fight a blast centered in the Sydney area that has led to 10 deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 172 new cases, the most in a day since the blast began. The Prime Minister, Gladys Berejiklian, expressed concern that the measures were not enough to stop the spread of the virus, which was still being transmitted among essential workers and within families. She said further measures to reduce transmission could be announced this week and that officials would redouble their efforts to vaccinate more people. Only 13 per cent of the Australian population has received both doses of a Covid vaccine, according to the New York Times. Authorities were also preparing for more infections after major protests against blocking over the weekend in several cities, where photos showed many demonstrators who did not have masks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the protesters selfish and selfless. In Sydney, where a protest drew around 3,500 people, police made 63 arrests and imposed more than 100 fines. Authorities warned that a protest planned for next weekend would not be tolerated again.

