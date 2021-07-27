The FBI raids Weston’s house that may be linked to the murder in Haiti





WESTON, Fla. The FBI raided a house in Weston on Tuesday that records links to a man under surveillance for loans that may have been involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose. Walter Veintemilla, president of the Global Capital Lending Group, may have funded those who played a part in the assassinations earlier this month, Local 10 News reported last week. Haitian authorities claim the money for the murder plot leaked through Veintemilla and his Miramar-based company. His lawyer previously said his client simply mediated a loan to finance a peaceful transfer of power. They could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Agents moved in and out of the house on Islewood Avenue in the Windmill Reserve for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. Wearing gloves, they could be seen carrying luggage and looking through garages. Ad What they are specifically looking for is unclear. An FBI spokesman issued a statement saying: I can confirm that the FBI and HSI are conducting law enforcement activities ordered by the court in the vicinity of the location. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court and so I am forbidden to comment further. There is no threat to public safety. Last week, Local 10 News went to Veintemilla’s offices hoping to talk to him about a loan he allegedly gave Christian Emmanuel Sanon to the doctor and pastor who had ambitions to be president without being elected, and also the money Veintemilla could have assembled at the Doral GTU Security firm, which reportedly assembled the Colombian commando team that allegedly executed the murder. Ad [ALSO SEE: Officials say photo is proof of South Florida security firms involvement in assassination of Haitian president] When our news team went to the door of the indescribable building that houses the Capital Lending Group worldwide, a person in the speaker said Veintemilla was not available. They said they would give us our message. Local 10 tried several times to reach Veintemilla and Nicholson. They did not return to us. Mose, 53, was killed during an armed attack on his private home in Haiti on July 7. His wife Martine was also shot and treated in South Florida before returning home. Ad Jovenel Mose was buried Friday amid more violence. 10 Senior Local Political Reporter Michael Putney contributed information to this report.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/07/27/fbi-raids-weston-home-that-may-be-connected-to-haiti-assassination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos