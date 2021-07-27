International
Student society raises lack of confidence in UBC’s return plans on campus
The University of British Columbia is planning to do the “proper minimum” to keep students safe from COVID-19 when person hours return in the fall, says the school’s student association.
A open letter written by the Alma Mater Association (AMS) to UBCexecutives and the board of governors say the university should consider mandating masks in lecture halls and ensuring students living in dormitories are vaccinated, in line with several other Canadian universities.
She follows an AMS “campus return” study that found that 82 percent would be in favor of mandatory masks in lecture halls, while more than 60 percent expressed concerns about exposure to COVID-19 in classrooms and lecture halls. . AMS says the survey attracted nearly 8,000 respondents and was conducted from July 6-15.
UBC’s return plan on campus, in accordance with university-specific public health orders, currently recommends masks indoors and requires students to get oneonline security course.
A letter from the Alma Mater Association to @UBC on return to campus. Isn’t the university just interested in what the students say? Or is UBC simply incapable of showing the kind of exemplary leadership they have shown in the past and is needed now? pic.twitter.com/V9sCYshN6c
But Eshana Bhangu, vice president of AMS, academic and university affairs, said only a third of the students in the study thought they were confident in UBC’s plans.
“There ‘s just one resounding message we’re hearing from students and that is it [that] UBC needs to do more, “Bhangu told CBC News.
“It has been disappointing to see UBC continue to remain back in its existing plans instead of engaging seriously with the concerns of its students, staff and faculty.”
Recently AMS passed a move to extend the mask’s mandate to The Nest, the society-owned student center.
But what would it look like if @UBC are students living in the residence required to be vaccinated?
Great question – and good thing we can look at our colleagues @UofT, @Laurier, @WesternU, @ uofg, @UWaterloo, @uOttawa for the precedents they have set
Ainsley Carry, UBC Vice President for Students, said the university would not change its stance in a July 23 letter addressed Bhangu and AMS president Cole Evans.
He says UBC is doing more than the minimum by following the “high standard” set by provincial health orders.
“The last year and a half has shown us how important it is to follow guidance from our province’s public health professionals, and this is even more important as we move into the next phase of returning to campus,” Carry wrote.
He adds that broadcasting within student residences and in the limited number of personal courses still ongoing has been minimal.
Carry said the university has taken significant steps to ensure a safe return to campus. His letter marks aclassroom ventilation audit and a webinar on student safetyto get feedback.
But the AMS letter points out that the university has gone beyond public health recommendations rather than closely following official advice, saying the university mandated masks in 2020 before a public health order doing so.
“It’s not that they are incompetent. It is a matter of whether they are willing to show leadership for this or not,” Bhangu said.
In response to the open letter of AMS, UBC Faculty Association is demanding greater transparency before returning to campus.
The association says it has encouraged the university to release more information about the risk assessments that guide its “return to normal” efforts. He says he is unaware of the estimated vaccination levels, expected transmission and morbidity rates in relation to vaccination predictions, and what benefits the university has found outweigh the risks.
“It would be unwise for the university to send its faculty and students to the classroom in the fall without essential guidance on fundamental issues such as these,” wrote Faculty Association President Alan Richardson.
“Now three weeks have passed since the publication of the provincial guidelines and it is time for UBC to provide detailed information about its academic community.”
UBC students are scheduled to start the academic year on September 7th.
