OHSU appointed hospital no. 1 in Oregon by US News & World Report





The University of Oregon Health and Science ranks among the best hospitals in the country and No. 1 in Oregon, according to US News & World Report “Best Hospitals 2021-2022”. (OHSU) The University of Health and Science in Oregon is ranked among the best hospitals in the country and No. 1 in Oregon, according to US News & World Report “The best hospitals 2021-2022”. Six of the hospital’s adult specialties are also ranked among the top 50 nationwide. John G. Hunter, MD, FACS “While being named the country’s highest hospital is always an exciting event, this year the honor feels even more special,” he says. John Hunter, MD, FACS, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of OHSU Health. “From a global pandemic to civil unrest, fires and extreme weather, Oregonians have faced more challenges in the last 18 months than ever before. “Despite this, the great dedication, talent and perseverance of each member has allowed OHSU to continue to provide the highest level of patient care across the state and beyond. This recognition is a true testament to OHSU’s workforce and is shared with wonderful community members – across the country – who have served as partners to help us fulfill our mission to improve the health and well-being of all Oregonians. . “ The ranking of the Best Hospitals, which has appeared every year since 1990, has been created to assist patients and their clinicians in making informed decisions about where to take care of difficult health conditions or routine procedures. electoral. OHSU adult specialties ranked in the top 50 in the country include: OHSU adult specialties rated as “high performance” include cardiology and heart surgery, ophthalmology AND urology . Methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures, such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other indicators related to care. US News also evaluates how well hospitals treat patients 65 and older for some common adult procedures and conditions. The magazine rated OHSU as highly performing in handling: Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Back surgery

Colon cancer surgery

Heart attack

Cardiac bypass surgery

Infrakt

Hip fracture

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

Pneumonia

Stroke

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement The “Best Children’s Hospitals 2021-2022” ranking was released in June, and the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital is among the top 10 children’s hospitals in the Pacific Region, * and ranks first in the state of Oregon. OHSU Doernbecher was also nationally recognized in the following pediatric specialties:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ohsu.edu/2021/07/27/ohsu-named-no-1-hospital-in-oregon-by-u-s-news-world-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos