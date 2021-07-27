Families fight for LTC home license renewal as they witness one of the worst COVID-19 blasts in Ontario

The Ontario government is considering renewing its license for a profitable long-term care home that saw one of the worst outbreaks in the province and was the subject of a scathing military report in 2020.

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care held a public hearing July 15 for a new 30-year license and extension to Orchard Villa, a Pickering, Ont., Home run by Southbridge Care Homes.

Advocacy groups are now calling for changes in hearings, saying the voices of families and lawyers are being ignored. They said the consultation process focused on whether Southbridge is capable of building a home and whether beds are needed, but not the company history or its ability to care for residents.

“It’s incredible that this is even happening. It’s an outrage for us, and the families, and we’re calling on the government to stop it,” Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, told a virtual news conference on Tuesday morning.

Southbridge Care Homes owns 37 long-term care homes and pensions throughout the province. The 230-bed Orchard Villa saw the death of 70 residents during the first wave of the pandemic.

CBC News headed to Southbridge Care Centers on Tuesday morning but received no response.

In a statement sent to CBC Toronto, the Department of Long-Term Care said it had received a license application from the company and that licensing proposals are governed by the Law on Long-Term Care Homes, which includes public consultation. Consultations for Southbridge application closed on July 25, 2021.

“At this time, the Director has not made a decision regarding the issuance of a license in Southbridge and any review will be fully reviewed,” said ministry spokesman Mark Nesbitt.

Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, says public hearings on the Orchard Villa license renewal have been very focused on whether there is a need for beds and not enough in the history of the long-term care home. (CBC)

The open letter requires an extended deadline in consultation

Meanwhile, the Ontario Health Coalition sent an open letter to Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips on Tuesday urging him to extend the deadline for the decision and change the government criteria for granting a new license.

“We can not really believe it is even a question of whether Southbridge would get a new license to operate this house and an extension. Indeed, they should have been fined, they should have lost their license. “They should have faced severe punishments for what happened in that house,” Mehra said.

Cathy Parkes’s father, Paul, died in the 2020 COVID-19 explosion at Orchard Villa in Pickering, Ont. She has since become an advocate for change in the long-term care system. (Jared Thomas / CBC)

Cathy Parkes, a Toronto resident and family protector, lost her father Paul Parkes to a new coronavirus at Orchard Villa in a long-term care facility.

“If we are talking about a 30-year care license, we need to talk about history,” she said. “This is a house that was hit hardest by a first wave, had the highest death rate in Ontario during the pandemic, and even before the pandemic it was getting multiple incident reports with everything staff issues, medication issues.”

Parkes is a member of the 4 LTC Canadians and Orchard Villa Families, trying to change long-term care.

She said she struggled to have her father cared for on a basic level at Orchard Villa even before the pandemic, and that when he was infected with COVID-19, she was prevented from seeing him except through a window and staff told her they were ‘allowed to take a hospital.

“He died alone, which was his biggest fear,” she said. “I was praying they would let me in and I got stuck doing it. He really suffered, maybe in the last month.”

“Even now, I can not think much of him. He was just released by the people who were there to take care of him, and it broke my heart.”

Cathy Parkes was seen with her father Paul, before she died of COVID-19 in April 2020. He was 86 years old. (Submitted by Cathy Parkes)

Orchard Villa was the subject of a 2020 military report

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces decided to intervene in five care homes in April 2020, including Orchard Villa in Pickering. The Army later issued one harsh report saying its members had noticed poor hygiene, dangerous behavior and poor infection control at home.

The report found that there was a lack of cleanliness at Orchard Villa, with cockroaches and flies present, a foul smell of food in a hallway near a resident’s room, and many old food trays piled up inside a bedside table.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the report was “deeply troubling”, and Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said the report was “terrible” and that “there will be justice.”

But some homes continue to be cited by provincial inspectors for serious breaches of the repeals of the Ontario Long-Term Care Act made by politicians to reform the sector after the pandemic.

Homes need to restore trust, says the geriatrician

A recent Angus Reid poll found that half of Canadians said they would do everything they could to avoid entering long-term care and keep close family members away.

He also found that three-quarters of Canadians surveyed said either significant change or a total review was needed, although only three in ten expected any change to occur.

Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai and the University Health Network Hospitals, said while the crisis in long-term care homes is largely over, it has changed the way many Canadians think about the system.

“What has not left Canadians mind is that over 15,000 people died in these facilities, including 30 staff as well, and that many Canadians have lost faith in these long-term care systems,” he said.

“To restore that trust, we will need to make sure that we are adequately funding that part of our healthcare system, to better integrate it, to make sure that we are actually supporting the staff working on these premises and in fact the standards are applicable “.