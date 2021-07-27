At least 71 people caught COVID-19 in Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede says at least 71 people caught COVID-19 during the festival in mid-July.

That’s seven cases a day, or a total of 0.01 percent of the 528,998 in attendance, Stampede said.

Dana Peers, interim CEO of Stampede, said he feels the event which from July 9-18 was a success despite the on-site broadcast.

“We are committed to acting safely and these results show the effectiveness of the increased security measures that were put in place,” Peers said in a press release Tuesday.

Stampedi was being closely watched as one of the first major events to be held in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost all of the public health restrictions in Alberta were lifted as of July 1, a week before the start of the festival.

For context, Dr. Jia Hu, Stampede’s medical director, noted that a total of 749 cases were reported over the past two weeks across Alberta.

He said he was predicted to see a “low number of cases” associated with Calgary Stampede.

“Stampede has gone above and beyond when it comes to security measures and events across the country can learn a lot,” Hu said.

Stampede had a number of health precautions, including seeking either vaccination tests or a rapid COVID-19 test to enter his well-known country music venue Nashville North. That tent saw thousands of concertgoers every night.

Other security measures included cutting the daily attendance in half, sanitation stations for the public, and increased cleaning throughout the premises. Staff and volunteers were asked to wear masks and do quick tests.

Zero cases were identified among Stampede staff and rodeo athletes competing in the event, the organization said.

Alberta Health said in a statement that Stampede “so far does not appear to have been a significant driver of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province”.

Alberta Health would not indicate how many of the cases reported on Stampede were different cases, were won among vaccinated people, or how many people are isolating or have since tested positive because of these 71 initial cases.

Significant case likely increases, says doctor

However, Dr. James Talbot, a former top provincial health official and a professor of public health at the University of Alberta, said he would not expect to see many event-related cases show up until August, as it does not end until 18 July.

“We are likely to see significant growth by the end of August,” Talbot said. “And with the fuel that the virus feeds [being] “Immunized people with 25 percent of the population over the age of 12 still unimmunized have a lot of fuel.”

The current R-value of Calgary, or the rate at which COVID-19 spreads, is 1.5. This means 1.5 new cases for each person who tests positively or that those 71 cases could lead to 106 more, etc.

Without a large portion of the vaccinated population, Talbot said there is a possibility that more transmissible variants could spread widely.

“Stampede is popular throughout Western Canada. So growth is likely to happen not just in Calgary. It will happen in the rest of the province and possibly throughout Western Canada,” Talbot said.

There are currently 1,173 active COVID-19 cases throughout Alberta, 725 of which are in the Calgary area. Almost 41 percent of active cases in the province currently have no known source of transmission.