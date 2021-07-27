RCMP reveals decade-old investigation into sexual abuse allegations at Manitoba residential school

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Manitoba RCMP says they have been investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a former residential school in Sagkeeng First Nation for more than a decade.

The Fort Alexander Residential School opened in 1904 in what is now known as the First Sagkeeng Nation which is about 120 miles north of Winnipeg. It closed in 1970 but continued to function as a day school for several years.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Manitoba RCMP said their major crime unit began pursuing allegations of school-based sexual abuse in February 2010 and launched a formal criminal investigation a year later.

The RCMP says they received 75 statements from witnesses and victim statements during the course of the investigation.

Prior to that, they also combed archival material in Manitoba and Ottawa, going through thousands of such student documents and employee lists and quarterly returns, the news release says.

Furthermore, the investigation involved going door-to-door in the Sagkeeng First Nation area and nearby Powerview.

After an extensive investigation involving more than 80 RCMP officers talking to more than 700 people, the police force forwarded its findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service to review and determine whether the allegations are justified.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Manitoba RCMP said they are not currently investigating any other residential school.

The RCMP does not normally discuss ongoing investigations, but says it decided to make it public following an investigation by Winnipeg Free Press, which first reported on the RCMP investigation.

“Due to the many people affected by this investigation as well as the greater social implications, it was decided that it was in the public interest to provide as much information as possible on the ongoing investigation,” the RCMP said in a press release.

A Manitoba Justice spokesman said officials were unable to comment further at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.

However, Justice Minister Cameron Friesensaid acknowledged the huge impact the investigation being made public will have on Sagkeeng and survivors in the community.

“Today I think all our thoughts and prayers are with a community that is deeply hurt.”

Other investigations

The RCMP in other provinces confirmed that they have undertaken similar investigations.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said Tuesday that they are currently looking into a historic complaint regarding the Timber Bay residential school.

Investigators will meet with people in several communities, Supt said. Vince Foy, who is in charge of the Major Crime Unit at the RCMP in Saskatchewan.

“This is a historic complaint dating back decades. I can not imagine how difficult it must be for someone to show up and talk to the police after so much time has passed,” he said in an email.

Bobby Cameron, head of the Federation of Sovereign Nations Countries (FSIN), said he thinks further criminal investigations into what happened in residential schools in Saskatchewan and across the country are justified.

“Those responsible for those horrific crimes against our young children of the First Nations must be held accountable to the fullest extent possible,” he said.

British Columbia RCMPalso undertook its own investigations into residential school abuse decades ago, forming a task in December 1994 to investigate complaints of historical physical and sexual abuse of church-run residential schools around BC. The Task Force operated until 2003, an RCMP spokesman said.

Fifteen schools were part of the investigation that resulted in 14 people being charged with various offenses.

History of abuse

Elders and survivors in Sagkeeng First Nation have long spoken of abuses at the missing children’s school. Some of those stories were included in Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, Chief Derrick Henderson said last week.

It was the announcement that potential burial sites had been found on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, in May that prompted Sagkeengto to raise money to hire a professional drone services company to conduct school site inspections. for possible unmarked graves.

WATCH | Phil Fontaine on Manitoba Residential School Abuse:

Fontain’s interview on all the abuses in the church-run residential school. 7:30

More than 30 years ago, Phil Fontaine, a former national assembly chief of the First Nations and a residential school survivor, spoke of the physical, psychological, and sexual abuse he and other students experienced at Fort Residence School Alexander.

In 1990, he told the CBC about the spread of school abuse after meeting with church officials in Winnipeg. At the time, he was calling for a formal investigation.

“I was asked [by church officials] how prevalent this was and to illustrate my point, I had suggested that if we were to take an example, my Class 3 class, if there were 20 boys in this particular class, each of the 20 would have experienced what I experienced it, “he said at the time.

Jacqueline Romanow, who teaches Indigenous Studies at the University of Winnipeg, says she has friends who were mistreated at school.

She says the news today will open up old wounds, but that it is essential that survivors see some form of justice for what happened to them.

“It ‘s hard to live a traumatic experience again but it’ s even harder to spend your whole life thinking that these horrible things could happen to you as a child and that no one really cared enough to do anything about it. to, “she said.

The Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs (AMC) is not commenting on the investigation this time, to avoid influencing its outcome, said Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

He said AMC is supporting Chief Sagkeeng Henderson and his board members as they work with the RCMP.

In the RCMP press release, Sagkeeng First Nation said they were demanding that the privacy of the victims be respected at this time.

Grand Chief Gerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization, which represents the first Nations in southern Manitoba, including Sagkeeng, says he hopes the investigation will result in justice for the survivors.

“We have waited longer than long for these criminals to be fully held accountable.”

Support is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of the residential school and those encouraged by recent reports.

A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.

Do you have information about unmarked graves, children who have never been home, or residential school staff and surgeries? Email your advice to the new indigenous CBC team investigating residential schools: [email protected]