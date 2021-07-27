International
Ottawa will give Newfoundland billions of dollars to offset the costs of Muskrat Falls
The federal government is finalizing a multi-billion dollar deal with Newfoundland and Labrador to financially restructure the overdue and overtime hydroelectric project, CBC News has learned.
Sources with knowledge of the deal say Ottawa will buy some of the capital in the project and guarantee more of its debt to reduce borrowing costs and help keep electricity prices low. The exact dollar amounts were not shared with CBC News.
Sources say negotiations are continuing today with the aim of concluding the agreement in the hours before the prime minister’s planned pre-election visit to the province.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Andrew Furey are expected to announce the deal in St. Louis. John on Wednesday.
The 824-megawatt hydroelectric project in central Labrador has been plagued by delays, cost overruns and political controversy in the decade since it was first announced.
The huge debt of the project out of control threatened to worsen the already weak financial position of the provincial government and force it to find hundreds of millions of dollars a year to subsidize electricity rates.
Without this new arrangement, electricity levels would have risen by 75 percent to cover project costs. Sources say the financial easing in the deal will allow the province to avoid those catastrophic rate increases although it will not fully offset the need for rates to increase over time.
The deal is the result of high-level negotiations that began last December when Trudeau appointed Serge Dupont, a former Vice President of the Privacy Council, to negotiate the financial restructuring of Muskrat Falls.
Dupont negotiated with Brendan Paddick, a telecommunications executive and close adviser to iFurey. The diligently selected Paddickto leads the Newfoundland and Labrador rate-cutting team.
The aim was to find a way to mitigate the financial damage done by the fugitive development of the project without causing the punishment rate of an elderly population in an economically struggling province to increase.
Project costs have doubled
Then-Prime Minister Danny Williams set up Muskrat Falls in 2010 as a green energy opportunity to replace the province’s largest structure for producing oil-fired energy and meet future demand. This would bring Labrador power to Newfoundland Island and then to Nova Scotia through a series of submarine cables.
The entire project was supposed to cost only $ 6.2 billion. But after a decade of delays and fraud, the final price is now set to come in at more than $ 13 billion.
The project was led by Nalcor Energy, a powerful Williams Crowncorporation created to transform Newfoundland and Labrador into a major energy supplier.
Last year, a judge-led district investigation found that Nalcor’s former leadership “hid information that would undermine the business case reported to the public, for [the provincial government] and the board of directors of Nalcor “.
Finding a way to limit the damage done by Muskrat Falls is one of the most pressing political issues facing Newfoundland and Labrador. Without significant easing, average electricity bills will rise from 13 cents per kilowatt hour to just under 23 cents when the project finally delivers power later this year.
The provincial Public Utilities Board, which sets electricity rates, completed a mitigation options study that found ways to keep tariffs at 20 cents per kilowatt hour.
But the enterprise board warned that a price increase of that size would be too much to absorb for people in a high-unemployment province and could make major employers less competitive. She concluded that limiting further levels would require significant assistance from the federal government that could include a financial restructuring of the project.
The Liberal Provincial Government and taxpayer-owned Nalcor have been trying to find a combination of cost savings and revenue options to catch that massive rate hike.
But it takes hundreds of millions of dollars a year to make it, at a time when the provincial government already has record deficits.
Last year, the federal government helped Newfoundland and Labrador manage the rising cost of Muskrat Falls by temporarily waiving debts and financing charges.
This restructuring agreement will be the third time the federal government helps to directly sign the cost of the project.
In November 2012, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper agreed to guarantee up to $ 5 billion of project debt. This allowed the provincial government to accept the federal government’s much stronger credit rating and cut interest payments.
At the time, Falls Muskrat was projected to cost $ 7 billion. By 2016, costs had risen to $ 11.4 billion.
Jim Carr, the then Minister of Natural Resources, agreed to increase the loan guarantee by an additional $ 2.9 billion, raising the federal government guarantee to $ 7.9 billion.
