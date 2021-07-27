1,120 new Covid-19 cases with 142 people in hospital

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,120 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 142 people in the hospital who have tested positive for coronavirus, one since yesterday, 27 of whom are in the ICU, an increase of two overnight.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated and today the vaccination program is extended to ages 12-15 who will also be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

“Following the advice of the Government-approved National Immunization Advisory Committee, I encourage parents and carers aged 12-15 to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises.

“The vaccination program has received a great deal of support to date. I strongly urge anyone who is eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”

It was previously confirmed that the Irish Covid-19 vaccination program will be extended to children aged 12 to 15 years.

It is also understandable that the Government is considering giving a combined stroke of the flu and Covid to those in nursing homes, over 80, health care workers and those with basic conditions from September.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that, apart from one or two decisions taken by the Cabinet today, very few other things will be done regarding any further significant reopening over the next six weeks.

He said the government should “make an assessment”, but it will closely monitor the Covid case numbers and hospitalizations at all times.

Mr Martin said the country had already opened up “to a fair degree” in terms of “hospitality, retail, personal services, construction and so on” and he said it had gone “quite well”.

But he warned of a need for vigilance because of the Delta variant and urged people to be sensitive about their behavior.

Also today, it was confirmed that the number of people allowed to attend weddings will increase from 50 to 100 after 5 August.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the decision was made in the Cabinet “in principle” and that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly would now look into the details.

A group of brides who will march today at Government Buildings to present their health and safety guidelines in an effort to allow their weddings to take place next month with up to 100 guests.

In Britain, Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said the end of the pandemic in the UK could be just a few months after vaccines have dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization and death.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people not to be kidnapped after six days of falling infection rates there.

Meanwhile, GPs in Northern Ireland are said to be experiencing load pressures of cases normally associated with winter.

The president of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Northern Ireland said there are many cases of Covid-19 in the community, mostly between the ages of 18 and 40, and among people who are mostly unvaccinated.

Dr Laurence Dorman, a physician at Kilkeel, Co Down, said that while the vaccination program has been a success, it should go further.

Speaking to RT Breakfast Ireland, he said younger age groups seemed more reluctant to get the vaccine and warned that young people without basic conditions could still get very sick from Covid-19.

Dr Dorman said the number of virus patients in hospitals has risen by over 60 in the last week or so in the North.

There have been 1,473 new positive infections reported today in Northern Ireland along with three other deaths.