Newport News Airport receives federal grant to support day service at Washington Dulles International Airport





NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport is working to support a new day air service from Newport News to Washington Dulles International Airport. On Tuesday, Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport announced that it had received one of 22 grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The $ 847,646 funding will be used for an economic development project to fund a minimum income and marketing guarantee to recruit, initiate and support the new service at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Uninterrupted access to the IAD will help ensure liaison with government and military agencies related to the DC region. United Airlines submitted a letter in support of the airport’s request for funding. RELATED: American Airlines expands service from Newport News Williamsburg International Airport

The Small Community Air Service Development Program aims to help communities address deficiencies in air service. 757 is one of the lowest areas in the country, despite access to two airports. Efforts like SCASDP help us to correct that problem, said Peninsula Airport Commission Chairman Jay Joseph. We are grateful for the tremendous amount of public and private support our community provided during the application process. We are confident that the common / regional approach described in the application puts us at the forefront of USDOTs. The airport, with the consent of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and Williamsburg, as well as York and James City counties, approved the pledge of $ 600,000 in matching grant funds. If an airline signs up with the airport to provide service, the money will be used to help make day service possible. The SCASDP Grant Award provides a great incentive that will enable us to aggressively pursue the Dulles service, with connections worldwide. Our ability as a team to garner broad community support and community funding speaks to the strong demand for increased air service from Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport. We are excited about the opportunity to provide an improved airline service to our citizens, the business community and the military, ”said Development Director Florence Kingston. Get the free WAVY News app, available for download at App Store AND Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live news and other live events.

