US News & World Report names Baptist Health Floyd a high – performance hospital community





NEW ALBANY Baptist Health Floyd is recognized as a high performance hospital for 2021-22 by US News & World Report. Annual Procedures and Conditions assessments by US News & World Report, now in their seventh year, are designed to assist patients and their physicians in making informed care decisions. Baptist Health Floyd had four ranked areas in recognizing care that was significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performance is the highest rating US News gives for that kind of care. We are so proud to be recognized once again by US News and World Report for the extraordinary work our team at Baptist Health Floyd does every day, said Baptist Floyd President Mike Schroyer. We continue to strive to provide the highest and highest quality care for our patients and the community. I commend all of our team of insurers and staff for an excellent job in fulfilling our Mission, Vision and Values ​​which translates into the excellent results recognized in this report. Those areas for adult care and conditions included: heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, and lung cancer surgery. The recognition by US News & World Report is further evidence of the world-class care we offer here at Baptist Health Floyd, said Dr. Emily Vol, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd. We are proud of our doctors and nurses working together to make these results possible for our community. These ratings are issued together with the annual ranking of the Best Hospitals. For the fifth year in a row, Baptist Health has had its two largest hospitals ranked among the top five in Kentucky in the 2021-22 US Hospitals Best News lists. Baptist Health Lexington was ranked third while Baptist Health Louisville was ranked fourth. Baptist Health Louisville was also named No. 1 on the Louisville Metro for the ninth time in a decade that has been either No. 1 or tied for No. 1. Both Louisville and Lexington hospitals are listed as Recognized in the Bluegrass Region that includes both cities. For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Last year, US News rated only 10 procedures and conditions. This year increased ratings for back surgery (spinal fusion), heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, diabetes, thigh fracture and pneumonia. This year’s expanded report by US News includes new assessments of important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need, said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at US News. Hospitals faced tremendous challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today. The best News Hospitals methodologies in the United States in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rate at home, volume and quality of nursing, among other related indicators. with care. The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, NC The ranking will be published in the US News Best Hospitals 2022 guidebook. For more information, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals / rankings and use #Best Hospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

