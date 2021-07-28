International
Manitoba RCMP acknowledges decade-long sexual abuse investigation at former residential school
The Manitoba RCMP admitted on Tuesday that they have been investigating allegations of sexual abuse at the former Fort Alexander Residence School in Sagkeeng First Nation for the past decade.
Gathering information about the historic allegations began in February 2010, police said, and involved investigators reviewing archival records in both Manitoba and Ottawa.
After going through thousands of documents, the RCMP said its investigators began apprehending more than 700 people across North America mentioned in their search, followed by the start of a criminal investigation in 2011 and the taking of 75 official witness statements and victims.
The investigation has involved more than 80 RCMP employees, as well as engagement with the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, the Southern Chiefs Organization and the head and council of Sagkeeng First Nation.
The complex investigation, police said, resulted in a package being sent to prosecutorial services for review and advice regarding possible charges.
Manitoba RCMP said this is their only current investigation into residential schools in the province and due to the fact that the charges have not yet been dropped, they will not provide any further details, despite the public interest in school abuses residential.
The Fort Alexander Residential School operated from 1905 to 1970 and children from 21 communities were sent there.
Last week, Sagkeeng chief Derrick Henderson said his community had begun searching the site using ground-penetrating radar technology, in light of recent discoveries of unmarked graves at similar residential schools across the country. Canada.
The First Nation has not yet made public the results of this research.
Henderson said Tuesday that it has been two difficult days and last week has brought some harm to community members. He is seeking privacy in hopes of minimizing further trauma.
“Violation of the privacy rights of those involved in this investigation will not only cause further trauma for everyone involved, but may also compromise this very sensitive investigation,” he said in a statement.
“We demand that the trauma of our community that has experienced and continues to live every day be respected, and that those affected be provided with their privacy at this time.”
Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that his organization is fully supporting the RCMP investigation.
“We expect it to be a full investigation, and in the end, for those guilty of horrific crimes against children to be brought to justice using the full extent of the law,” Daniels said.
“We have waited longer than long for criminals to be fully held accountable.”
The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience.
Sagkeeng First Nation looking at the former residential school site
