Winnipeg police release video, seek public help after shooting – Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have released a video in the hope that the public can help with an investigation into a gunshot wound that left a man in critical condition earlier this year.
Two men in their 20s were shot while sitting in an SUV near College Avenue and Arlington Street around 5:30 a.m. April 24.
2 men injured in early morning shooting: Winnipeg police
One of the men suffered what police call “severe and life-changing injuries” while the other was treated and later discharged from hospital.
Detectives from the main crime unit have been investigating the case for the past three months.
WARNING!The video contains graphic content and audible weapon shots:
On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of the shooting and sought public help to identify a male suspect.
The 12-second video appears to have been shot by a doorbell surveillance camera.
Looks like a white SUV parked on a residential street. The vehicle brake lights come on a few moments before a few shots are heard, and sparks can be seen flickering on the driver’s side of the vehicle. SUV headlights turn on following the sound of gunfire and quickly move forward, out of frame.
A 20-year-old dies after the attack in the West End of Winnipeg
Winnipeg police spokesman Konst. Dani McKinnon said the men got themselves to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds and police were notified.
She said investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but would not say if it was believed he was linked to the gangs.
This is not considered a random event, she said.
While the suspect cannot be seen in the video released Tuesday and the footage is bleak, McKinnon said police still have hope they can help bring witnesses forward.
“It’s late in the early hours of the morning – it’s 5:30 in the morning in April – so the light hasn’t come out enough yet,” she admitted.
However, as I mentioned, the location of the suspect before and immediately after the incident is extremely important.
Two people in hospital, two in custody after couples shooting in Winnipeg on Saturday
So the likelihood that people in this neighborhood will hear gunshots and wake up and look out the window, or maybe if you are walking your dog or have a cigarette on the porch, you may not realize it, but you may have inadvertently seen it this suspect ”.
Investigators also released a sketch of the suspect, described as in his late teens or early twenties. Police say he has dark hair and a medium build and was seen wearing a light-colored hood.
Anyone with information is required to call police at 204-96-6219 or Crime Prevention at 204-786-K TIPS.
