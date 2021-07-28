How Climate Change Affects American and Global Migration Chicago News

On average, 23.1 million people have been displaced by natural disasters each year since 2010, according to World Meteorological Organization.

As sea levels rise, devastating floods, droughts and fires threaten communities in the US and around the globe, some say governments need to prepare for more migration.

While there is no official designation, some call migrants caused by the climate climate refugees.

Broadly speaking … climate refugees are people who have been displaced by climate events whether it is a one-time major event, or it is a collection of events from hurricanes and floods and fires or if it is a chronic condition, he said Sabina Shejh, director of the University of Chicago Global Environment Program.

Since 2008, an estimated 318.7 million people worldwide have been displaced by climate disasters, according to Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (iDMC). This includes about 156 million people displaced by floods, 119 million people by storms and 33.5 million by earthquakes.

In desert climates we have seen significant changes with fires as well, because what were already arid areas have become drier, he said. Kathleen Arnold, director of the DePaul University Refugee Studies and Compulsory Migration program. At the same time, we know about rising water levels. So there are four or five islands that are projected to sink or have already been under water. Sea level rise has (has) affected island nations more than countries like the US

Most people affected by climate-induced migration have relocated within their borders, Arnold said.

However, it may make people more uprooted and more likely to cross international borders, but that is not the main thing that will change. It will simply cause social unrest and displacement within borders, she said.

Such as the drought in Syria in 2010 and 2011, which researchers believe caused rural youth to move to cities, she said.

They were quite unhappy. They thought the drought could have been treated better. They could not find work. So they were already ready for change, Arnold said. Researchers find that this is a cause, not the only cause, but a cause of conflict in Syria right now.

Nearly 10 million Americans have been displaced to the U.S. since 2008. In 2020 alone, an estimated 1.71 million people in the U.S. were displaced by disasters, according to the iDMC.

Displacement in relation to natural disasters often depends on a variety of factors, including the actual event, along with a community and the ability of individual families to handle the impact of events.

It’s far more than the events caused by climate change. It is systematic, Shaikh said. So people are the ones who can respond and adapt to floods, droughts and fires. And it depends on everything, from income to social conditions. It is a much more entrenched issue that leads people to be more vulnerable to climate change.

In addition to addressing climate change, Shaikh said infrastructure plays a key role in addressing climate-induced migration. She says it is important to think beyond what is considered traditional infrastructure, about the social, economic and cultural infrastructure that will help communities become more resilient to the impacts of a changing climate.

Similar to disproportion the impact of climate change on color communities, Shaikh said inequality could be exacerbated by climate-induced migration.

For some people, they will be displaced and forced to move. As for other people, they may not even have the means to migrate or move, Shaikh said. Then they will be left with the negative impacts of climate change without the ability to move and that I think (it) will be a global effect.