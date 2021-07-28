The Vatican is conducting its largest criminal trial in modern historyExBulletin

The Vatican is conducting its largest criminal trial in modern history. The case claims 10 people, including a once powerful cardinal, for defrauding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

An unprecedented trial began today in Italy, specifically in the Vatican. One of the defendants is a cardinal. He and nine others are accused of embezzling over $ 400 million in church funds. NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli is following things from Rome and joins us online now.

Hey Sylvia.

SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Hello there.

CHANG: So tell us more about this case. This is very unusual.

POGGIOLI: Yes, it is really complicated. It includes a real estate deal in London, where the Vatican ended up losing tens of millions of dollars. It was a warehouse that would be converted into luxury apartments. Most of the money came from charitable funds known as Peter’s Pence that popes usually dedicate to the poor. Now, the defendants include Italian financiers, former Vatican financial officials.

And the main defendant is Cardinal Angelo Bachu. He was once the No. 3 person in the Vatican. He has been charged with crimes including embezzlement, abuse of office, money laundering and fraud. And he denies all wrongdoing. Today he and his former secretary, who was also a defendant, were the only ones to appear in court. Bachu, who was wearing a black clerical suit, told reporters the pope wanted me to go to court. I’m convinced I’m here. But the other defendants exercise all their right to defend themselves in absentia.

CHANG: So interesting. Well, tell us what happened in court today.

POGGIOLI: Well, it was really a long session, almost eight hours. Twenty-seven lawyers representing the 10 defendants raised numerous objections. Some claim that the Vatican court has no jurisdiction over certain crimes, or they complained that they had not seen all the evidence or were given enough time to study at all. There are about 28,000 pages.

Now, what struck me was the kind of legal miscommunication between the defense and the Vatican prosecutors. Defense attorneys were citing Italian legal precedents that have nothing to do with the Vatican legal system. One lawyer, for example, claimed that recent decisions made by Pope Francis, which made this trial possible, such as the lifting of the cardinal’s immunity so that he could be tried, have done so according to a so-called kind of court. specials you can see in an authoritarian regime. Prosecutors responded by saying, hey; The Vatican is a separate state. He has another legal system, and the pope himself is its legislator. So the trial was postponed to October 5th. It will probably last for a very long time – many, many months, I’m sure.

CHANG: Many, many months. Now, Sylvia, I mean, there have been allegations of abuse for years regarding the Catholic Church. Do you think this trial is a sign that they are finally getting serious about cracking down on this abuse?

POGGIOLI: Well, that’s what Vatican officials say. This marks a turning point for greater credibility in the affairs of the Holy See. The fact that a cardinal is on trial for corruption for the first time in, you know, modern history is a sign that no one is beyond the law. No one is untouchable. Pope Francis is definitely determined to clean up the Vatican finances after decades of many, many scandals. And the head of the Vatican Secretariat for Economy said, in economics, we have learned that transparency protects us more than secrecy.

But there is another issue, and that is Pope Francis’ treatment of the whole issue. Last September Francis fired the cardinal and demanded that he relinquish all privileges of being a cardinal. And some here wonder, how will the court judge him? Is it likely an innocence as the pope himself has given quite a guilty verdict?

CHANG: This is Sylvia Poggioli of NPR in Rome.

Thank you very much, Sylvia.

POGGIOLI: Thank you.

