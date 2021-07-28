It has been more than 40 days since Vancouver Airport rained

The city known as one of the rainiest in Canada has passed more than 40 days without a single measurable drop, according to meteorologists.

Environment Canada said Vancouver International Airport rained rain on June 15th. The 41-day dry belt is expected to continue, putting the city on track to break a decades-old register.

The weather agency uses data from the airport to represent the Vancouver area.

“We’re not seeing any rainfall on the horizon,” said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon. “Next week or so still remains dry in Vancouver and even longer [B.C. Day] long weekend. “

The months of July and August are usually dry in southern BCT The difference this year is that the rain stopped the week before than usual and did not return, Sekhon said.

“Given [the dry stretch] started in mid-June, that’s the extraordinary part, “he said.

Trees and plants on the South Coast usually adapt well to winters and wet springs followed by drier summers, according to forestry experts, but the prolonged dry period accompanied by the record heat wave in late June has taxed.

“Plants can survive with their energy stored for some time … but in the long run, these impacts can accumulate,” said Sally Aitken, a professor of forestry at the University of Vancouver in British Columbia.

Long-term effects

Lack of water affects plants in two different ways, Aitken explained. In the short term, drought interferes with plants’ ability to keep their existing cells alive. In the long run, they are able to grow because they do not have enough water to absorb carbon dioxide as part of the photosynthesis process.

Many of the large coniferous trees common in Vancouver, like the Douglas fir, have adapted to drought and “will be fine,” according to Aitken. But she said trees that grow on shallow soil, like those on rocky blocks by the sea, do not have the ability to send their roots deeper to find water and would be “the first to go”.

Trees along Pacific Road in Vancouver photographed July 5. Many trees have lost their leaves in the prolonged period of warm, dry weather the city is experiencing. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Much of southern British Columbia is experiencing drought, as is central Inland. Aitken said researchers have already seen some “death-return” between western red cedars and large spruces growing in shallow soil on east Vancouver Island.

Aitken said these discoveries are likely to become more common with climate change.

“There is a lot we do not know how these forests will respond to climate change. But of course, cumulative impacts are one of them,” she said.

“We know that trees in particular can withstand a lot of adversity throughout their lives. They have a long life. They are stuck in one place and face a lot of stress during that life.”

“But if those stresses accumulate too quickly or these extreme years too often, we are likely to see more and more mortality.”

Increased watering

Vancouver ParkBoard has doubled its irrigation efforts by pouring water into more irrigation trucks and extending staff hours.

Parks Commissioner Dave Demers says they are focusing on additional watering for new and isolated trees planted on downtown sidewalks which are the most vulnerable.

“We’ve seen downtown, behind the heat dome, we’ve seen entire streets partially or completely stripped,” he said. “We’ve seen trees that just get brown from bottom to top.”

Kyle Sternat, caretaker of an apartment building on Hemlock Street, waters the garden in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Maggie McPherson / CBC)

The park board asks residents to help by watering trees near their seemingly distressed property, or by leaving a hose leak or slowly pouring buckets of water near the dotted trees on the outer line of its leaves where the roots suck. water more efficiently.

Demers says while the larger trees will survive this dry season, stress will affect them for years to come.

“The branches that were alive this year may only be two years old. So the stress that our trees are living now has an impact that compositions over the years.”

Dry Dell is likely to break the record

The current dry magic could continue in the Vancouver arena for a few more weeks, Sekhon said. The all-time record for rainless days was set in 1951, when the city remained without rain from June 14 to August 10.

When it rains, experts hope it will be full.

“We need a lot of rainfall to catch up and it does not look like we will get much, at least not in the near future,” the meteorologist said. “But we know as we enter September, October, then we will start getting more out of that rainy cycle that is coming.”