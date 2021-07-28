NSW COVID blockchain expanded as state registers 177 new cases, changes for 12-year-old students, single and construction

NSWs COVID-19 blockade is being extended, and repaired, as 177 new infections were reported today a record in the current outbreak.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian blamed low vaccination levels as she announced that current home stay orders affecting Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour will be extended for four weeks, until 12:01 a.m. Saturday. , 28 August.

But there will be changes, including:

A purchase within 10km limit

A path for Year 12 students to return to classes by August 16th

Reopening of construction in some premises

A support bubble for singles living alone

A new financial support package for businesses and individuals

The Parramatta, Campbelltown and Georges River Local Government (LGA) areas have also been joined by a growing list of areas subject to an Authorized Workers’ Order.

It means that only authorized workers in these areas can leave their LGA for work. Restrictions already applied in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Cumberland and Blacktown.

All authorized workers at Canterbury-Bankstow must take COVID-19 tests every three days, regardless of symptoms, as part of a supervision program.

Single care and health workers in the Fairfield and Cumberland LGAs should be cleaned regularly.

Of the 177 new cases, 46 were infectious in the community, while 22 were in isolation for only part of their infectious period.

Isolation status 62 cases remain under investigation.

There was also a new recorded death of a woman in her 90s, who contracted the virus at Liverpool Hospital.

Luckily the 11th fatality recorded since the start of the current outbreak last month.

Health authorities confirmed that the woman had not been vaccinated.

Ms Berejiklian said today ‘s announcement would not be what the Sydneysiders wanted to hear.

“Please know that I am just as upset and irritated as you that we were not able to get case numbers where we would like,” she said.

Health chief Kerry Chant said the main driver of the new infections remained critical jobs.

Police compliance checks will be stepped up and the Prime Minister encouraged anyone to report those who do the wrong thing.

“Do not be patient with people who keep doing the wrong thing because it is pulling us all back,” she said.

Purchasing Restrictions

From midnight onwards, people can only buy essential goods within 10 km of their home.

The only exception to this is if the item is not available locally.

This rule was modeled on exercise restrictions (within the LGA or 10 km) which continue to apply.

Major changes in construction

A two-week construction break in and around Greater Sydney will end at 12:01 p.m. this Saturday, but there are still major restrictions.

Construction will still be banned in eight LGAs Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Parramatta, River Georges, Cumberland, Campbelltown and Blacktown.

Construction workers from those areas will also not be allowed to leave their LGAs for work.

Construction in unoccupied premises will be allowed. ( ABC News: Jonathan Hair )

Outside those areas, construction on unoccupied premises will be allowed, but the number of workers on site will be limited to one per 4 square meters.

An unoccupied environment means construction sites where there are no residents.

Traders and cleaners will be able to work on occupied construction sites as long as they have no contact with residents.

Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said people could still be at home while the professionals and cleaners present worked there, as long as they did not interfere.

“Set the distinction that there is no mix between trade and family and we want to make it absolutely clear,” he said.

In these smaller premises, no more than two workers will be allowed inside and five outside.

Vaccination program for 12 year students

Year 12 students will return to face-to-face learning on August 16 under the strict COVID-19 protocols.

A Pfizer vaccination program will be launched for Year 12 students in eight disturbing LGAs with doses redirected by the NSW regional.

“We do not want students to learn face to face by getting the virus and taking it home to their families,” Ms. Berejiklian said.

The NSW government is also working to introduce rapid antigen testing for 12-year-old students to mitigate against outbreaks.

All other students in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong, Central Coast and Shellharbour will continue their distance learning for the next four weeks.

More financial support for businesses, individuals

Ms. Berejiklian announced further financial support for NSW residents and businesses.

The NSW government will expand its Jobsaver program, which provides weekly payments to businesses that suffer a 30 percent or more decline.

The threshold for eligible businesses will increase from $ 50 million to $ 250 million.

Cashier Dominic Perrottet said the number of eligible businesses would double to 460,000.

The maximum weekly payment for a business will increase from $ 10,000 to $ 100,000.

His program is estimated to cost $ 650 million a week.

This afternoon Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced additional support from the Commonwealth.

He said COVID-19 disaster pay would rise to $ 750 a week for people who have lost most of their jobs and $ 450 for those who have lost part of it.

Persons already receiving welfare payments, such as youth assistance or care payers, will also be able to claim COVID-19 disaster payments for the first time.

Ms Bereiklian said her government “fought their courage” for this extra support from the federal government.

Single bubble

Those who live alone will experience a social relief. ( Pixabay )

After many community campaigns, the NSW government has also agreed to introduce “single bubbles” as seen in the Melbourne and Adelaide COVID-19 explosions.

This means that anyone living alone can nominate a person to visit them in their home.

If you do not live in one of the eight LGAsof concerns, your visitor may not be from any of those LGAs.

But if you live in those areas, your visitor must be someone from your LGA or within 10 km of you.

“And it has to be the same person, you can’t have another person every day,” Ms. Berejiklian said.

“Because unfortunately we know that in addition to jobs, where critical work has to happen, families remain the biggest problem in NSW.”

