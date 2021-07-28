Senior security official for assassinated Haitian president arrested by police





A view of the harbor and the area around the Champs de Mar, near the presidential palace, after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 7, 2021. REUTERS / Valerie Baeriswyl

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 27 (Reuters) – A senior security official of ousted Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the assassination plot, his lawyer said on Tuesday after the apparent report of another helper of the event was revealed on social media. Presidential Security Coordinator Jean Laguel Civil was arrested Monday, lawyer Reynold Georges told Reuters, almost three weeks after Moise was killed in the middle of the night on July 7 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of more that 20 mostly Colombian mercenaries. Civil’s arrest followed the previous detention of another senior member of Moise’s security detail, Dimitri Herard. On Tuesday, a July 10 memo signed by Herard outlining the events of the night of the murder was revealed on social media. Reuters could not immediately confirm his veracity. In the three-page document, Herard said he had received a call for help from Moise at 1:39 a.m. on July 7, after which he made for the president’s residence and ordered reinforcements. Herard noted that he took the word “many explosions” near Moise’s house and continued it with other officials. Near the entrance they were confronted by men dressed in black who ordered them to withdraw, saying they were part of an operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), he added. Due to the fact that his group was larger and worried that men might have the president, the Herard group withdrew. They began planning an attack on their opponents after learning shortly after 3 a.m. that the president was dead, he added. In the ensuing battle, on the afternoon of July 7, three Colombians were killed, the Herard said, also noting in the memo that the three police hostages were released. Many questions remain unanswered as to who was behind the assassination and how the assassins were able to gain access to the president’s house. Georges told Reuters that Civil is innocent. “The real culprits are those who authorized these Colombians to enter Haiti; the police must arrest them,” he said. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid related to Moise’s murder in a closed community in Florida, an agency spokesman confirmed on Tuesday following media reports about the incident. “The FBI and (Homeland Security) are conducting law enforcement activities ordered by the court near the location. Evidence of the oath in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court,” an FBI spokesman told Reuters in a statement, without comment. provided further details Reporting by Andre Paultre in Port-au-Prince; Additional Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Written by Laura Gottesdiener; Edited by Sandra Maler Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

