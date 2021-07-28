TEMPLE, Ga. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (Janus), a global manufacturer and supplier of key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, announced today that it has signed a final agreement to acquire DBCI, a manufacturer of steel doors and construction products for the commercial and self-storage industries and a portion of the Stone Building Marks (NYSE: CNR) (Foundation Stone). The acquisition expands the Januss customer base by gaining direct access to the main base of contractors and general distributors of DBCIs and provides an opportunity to provide more comprehensive, value-added solutions to DBCI clients from Janus. Together, Janus and DBCI will benefit from an expanded geographic and regional sales footprint.

This synergistic combination advances the Januss strategy of focusing on a niche value proposition and enhances our ability to better serve the needs of our customers by expanding the range of our platform solutions, said Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus. Given our complementary lines of business, acquisition represents attractive cost savings and scale / procurement benefits, along with the ability to integrate operations, sell existing products and services, and expand our talent and staff.

Headquartered in Douglasville, GA, the DBCIs product line includes steel leaf revolving doors and durable steel sheets. In total, DBCI employs approximately 240 people and as of April 3, 2021 generated 12-month revenue of approximately $ 85 million. DBCI manufacturing operations are located in Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

DBCI has been on our radar since Clearlake bought Janus three years ago and was pleased to have helped bring these businesses closer together, said Jos E. Feliciano, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Janus at Clearlake Capital Group. LP With DBCI, Janus will seek to accelerate the growth of its Nok Smart Entry wireless management technology as it accesses a wider range of customers. We also expect the Clearlakes OPS (Operations, People and Strategy) framework to help Janus integrate DBCI in order to better serve our industry customers.

The transaction is scheduled to close during the third quarter, subject to some customary closing conditions.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a global manufacturer and supplier of key self-storage solutions, commercial and industrial buildings, including: rolling and swing doors, hallway systems, restoration storage units and building and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates from several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

ABOUT stone construction brands stones

Foundation stone is the largest manufacturer of outdoor building products for low-rise residential and non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Cornerstone serves residential and commercial clients in the emerging construction and repair and remodeling markets. The main product portfolio in the basic stone market includes vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, insulated metal panels, metal roofs, metal wall systems and metal fittings. The extensive multi-channel distribution of gemstones and the national stretch trail includes more than 20,000 employees in production, distribution, and office locations throughout North America. Corporate oversight and environmental, social and governance responsibility (ESG) are deeply ingrained in the Gemstone culture. For more information, visit www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

ABOUT DBCI

DBCI is a leading manufacturer of steel sheet winding doors and construction products for both the commercial and self-storage markets. With on-site technicians and manufacturing and sales offices located throughout the United States, DBCI delivers superior products and services to its customers quickly and efficiently.

SUBMISSION STATEMENTS

