It wasn’t that long ago 6-foot-8 Australian defender Josh Giddeys goal was to play in the NBL not in the NBA.

The Melbourne native had the National Basketball League of his countries in mind when it came to career goals, but his game continued to improve and ultimately others.

I was good at basketball, but I just didn’t think I would be in the position I am in now, Giddey said. My goal was to be a good NBL player. The NBA was always a dream, but it didn’t come true until maybe six to 12 months ago.

18-year-old Giddey is among another culture of intriguing international prospects expected to hear their names called to Draft and NBA on Thursday. Other choices envisaged in the first round are Usman Garuba, a center / striker from Spain, and Alperen Sengun, a center from Turkey.

Some NBA fans may not yet know their names, as was the case with some other jewels that have come from the international group of players in recent years like Luka Doncic (3rd overall selection in 2018), Nikola Jokic (41 overall in 2014) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (15th overall in 2013).

Giddey, considered one of the best passers-by in the draft, had turned down college offers and instead chose to play this past season for the Adelaide 36ers.

It seemed like a good decision.

In 28 games, he averaged 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists at the top of the league and 3.3 laps per game.

Playing against adult men at an early age I thought would quickly follow my development, Giddey said in a pre-draft online media session.

He is also accountable to the NBA Global Academy for developing his game and putting it on the radar with scouts.

Here is a look at some of the key international perspectives:

Josh Giddey

With the ball in his hands, he always seems to be in control and makes great decisions.

Strengths: He has 205 pounds weak and not super explosive like the other prospects, but compensates him, as they say, with a high basketball IQ. I’m not a big guy type in rolls. I’m a first guard on the team to play, he said. My game is the same as you see. Crossing is my biggest strength… in the NBA because the court is so much more distant and outstretched it will allow me to get into the paint and read more, whether it be by marking the reading itself or hitting teammates.

concern: A knock on Giddey is his goal, which is a job in progress. It hit 43% overall and only 29.3% from the 3-point line in a fairly small sample size (29 out of 99 from long distance). He admits he had a slow start to the NBL season.

It took me a while to find my feet, he said I think the thing for me is a bit exaggerated. I started the year so badly that it was hard for me to reach the percentage.

Usman Garuba

Giddey did not arrive in Japan for the Olympics, but Usman Garuba is playing in the Tokyo Games for Spain along with Pau Gasol, Ricky Rubio and company.

Strengths: With its 6-foot-8, 230-pound frame, protection is one of Garuba’s calling cards. The center of power / attack of Real Madrid returned only 19 in March and already has two full seasons under his belt in the highly respected Spanish domestic league and EuroLeague,

concern: He averaged 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the Spanish league last season, with a slightly lower average in the EuroLeague. He averaged 7.2 rebounds per game in the EuroLeague playoffs. But he has shown steady improvement. His EuroLeague averages last season were 4 points, 4 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals in just over 16 minutes per game good enough to win the rising star award as voted by the coaches.

For me, it was one of the most impressive things seeing what he was doing in the EuroLeague play-off against Ephesus changing those guards, it’s complicated, said Will Voigt, who coached in Germany last season with Bonn . He was not only holding his own, but was making performances. Seeing those glows at that age, at that level, is quite impressive. He can save 1 to 5.

Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun is an old-school center 6-foot-9, 240-pound / power forward. He models his game behind Tim Duncan and Shaquille ONeal, as well as current greats Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, he said.

Strengths: His overthrow. He just turned 19 on Sunday, which means he was all 18 when he won the Turkish League MVP award last season with Besiktas. He averaged 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 34 games in 2020-21. Sengun has excellent footwork, a low range of motion, finishes with both hands and is a good passerby.

concern: He is not a good shooter at long distances and lacks speed, especially in defense. I need to improve my election defense and my shift defense, he said through an interpreter at a pre-draft media hearing Monday.

League of Belgium

Belgium is a hotspot for waffles not usually for NBA prospects. Vrenz Bleijenbergh AND Amar Sylla hope to change that. Bleijenbergh had flown a little under the radar, but no more. The 10-foot-tall game-maker has posted on his social media accounts about his pre-draft drills more than a dozen. For Antwerp last season, the 20-year-old averaged 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and hit 33.5% from distance. In Saturday’s tweets, he quoted the project and showed an expected surprise, posting: I can’t wait for the day to try all the people who suspected me of being wrong. Sylla is another Belgium-based prospect who could find his way onto an NBA roster. The 6-foot-9 attacking force is a native of Senegal and played for Oostende last season.

