Australia Covid-19: Sydney blockade extended by four weeks as cases increase





The blockade was originally scheduled to end in three days. Instead, the city of 5 million and neighboring regional centers stretching 200 kilometers (120 miles) of coastline were told to stay home until Aug. 28, following persistent numbers of cases since an outbreak of the virulent variant. Delta started last month.

The state of New South Wales (NSW), whose capital is Sydney, reported 177 new cases by Tuesday – up from 172 on Monday.

This is the biggest increase since an unmasked, unvaccinated airport driver was said to have caused the actual blast. The state also reported the death of a woman in her 90s, the 11th death of the blast.

Of particular concern, at least 46 of the new cases were people active in the community before being diagnosed, increasing the likelihood of transmission, said authorities, who have warned that active community transmission must be close to zero before rules can be relaxed. .

“I’m just as upset and irritated as all of you that we were not able to get the case numbers we would like at the moment, but this is the reality,” NSW State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference in television. “We have to deal with the cards in front of us and the situation in front of us and that is why we have taken the actions we have.” Berejiklian added that the police will strengthen the enforcement of the rules of wide social distance and urged people to report suspected wrongdoing, saying “we can not tolerate people who continue to do the wrong thing because it is turning us all.” In one case, a mourning ceremony attended by 50 people in violation of closure rules resulted in 45 infections, she said. The extension turns what was originally intended to be an “immediate” blockade of Australia’s most populous city into one of the country’s longest-running countries since the pandemic began and could trigger a second $ 2 trillion economic recession. Australian dollars ($ 1.47 trillion) in two years, according to economists. To minimize the economic impact, the NSW government said it would lift the ban on unoccupied construction in much of Sydney. However, he expanded a list of local government areas within the city where the ban would stand due to the spread of Covid-19 cases there. The popularity of the federal government may suffer from prolonged blockage. Polls show slippery support for the government amid criticism of a slow vaccination extension that has been blamed on changing regulatory advice and supply shortages. On Wednesday, the NSW government said it was redirecting doses of Pfizer vaccines, which have so far been limited to people aged 40 to 60, from relatively untouched areas to high school seniors in Sydney neighborhoods on affected. The state and federal governments also said they were expanding a relief funding package to enable affected companies to continue to pay wages through closure. In contrast to NSW, the states of Victoria and South Australia started their first day with the shortest blockades that stopped the eruptions there. Victoria reported eight new cases, all isolated throughout their infectious period, and another case still under investigation. The state of Queensland reported a new case, a man who completed a two-week mandatory country hotel quarantine and then came out positive nine days later. Authorities said they were trying to track down people who may have been in close contact with him, including the occupants of a youth hotel where he was staying. Australia has kept its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 33,200 cases and 921 deaths from a population of about 25 million since the start of the pandemic, but the fast-moving Delta strain and low vaccination coverage have irritated residents.

