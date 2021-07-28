Traffic departs in June at Richmond International Airport | Business News





Richmond International Airport continued to see an increase in passenger traffic in June as people are traveling more. Passenger traffic increased 313.3% last month compared to the same month in 2020, the Capital Region Airport Commission announced on Tuesday. The airport handled 319,174 passengers in June compared to 77,218 passengers a year earlier in June. But even with the increase, passenger traffic for June is still about 83% of what it was before the coronavirus pandemic. The figures of recent months were an improvement compared to May, when the airport handled 278,842 passengers, and April, when 209,416 passengers used the airport. Travel healing began to improve earlier this year as vaccinations increased and cases of infection dropped from the pandemic. For the fiscal year ending June 30, passenger traffic fell 39.2% over the same period a year earlier. In comparison, the number of passengers using the airport for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, fell 24.6% compared to the 12-month period ending June 2019. Passenger traffic increased 27.1% for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier. Since the pandemic began, the airport saw its busiest day on July 16 when about 6,516 passengers boarded the planes. American Airlines had the largest market share in June with 31.87% of airport passengers. Delta Air Lines had the rest of the market with 28.12%, followed by United Airlines (11.23%), JetBlue Airways (10.69%), Southwest Airlines (10.4%) and Spirit Airlines (4.49%).

