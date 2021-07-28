Thailand sends Covid patients home by train as cases of virsu and deaths rise





Thailand is struggling to contain its worst wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with hospitals in Bangkok being overwhelmed by an increase in cases and demand for beds that far exceed capacity.

On Tuesday, a train carrying 135 migrant workers with mild symptoms or without Covid left Bangkok for the country’s northeastern provinces, Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post. The train was set to drop off patients in seven provinces, where they will be picked up by a team of doctors and nurses and sent for isolation and treatment.

“There should be no fear of the spread of Covid-19 as we have a good system from the beginning leading them from accommodation to their destinations,” Anutin said. “You have to be sure it will be a ‘closed road.'”

On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation reported 16,533 cases of Covid-19 – its highest one-day number of new infections – and 133 new deaths, according to the country’s CCSA working group on Covid. In total, there were 543,361 confirmed infections and 4,397 deaths from the virus, the CCSA said.

Last week, there were public protests as several bodies were found dead on the streets and were left lying on the streets for hours before an ambulance picked them up. The deputy head of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Major General Piya Tawichai, told CNN that of the four bodies found, at least two were confirmed to have Covid-19. “There were delays in getting the bodies off the road as rescue workers had to take extra steps to deal with the suspected Covid-19 cases. I have to admit there is a lot of work,” Piya said. Chonlada U-tarasai, the granddaughter of one of the deceased who was a motorcycle taxi driver, said she was “speechless” when she saw the images on social media. “How did Thailand get to this point?” she asked. “I was devastated because this happened to my family, as I had seen people fallen on the street. It was a horrible sight to see and should not have happened to any family.” With increasing cases and deaths driven by new variants, including the Delta species first identified in India, and amid slow vaccine rates, authorities are competing to reduce the burden on the health care system. In the capital, which has borne the brunt of new cases, authorities plan to turn 15 passenger train carts into a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients awaiting hospital beds, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday. The converted train carriages will hold 240 beds and are expected to be operational by Friday. “Adjustment is needed inside the cars, mosquito nets will be installed in the windows and the water and electricity system will be installed. Toilets will be built outside the cars,” Aswin said in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced that more community isolation facilities will be set up in each of the 50 districts of the capital to receive Covid-19 patients who cannot isolate themselves at home. Sports stadiums, temples and private buildings have also been turned into coronavirus isolation wards. The rush comes as Thai health officials said demand for hospital beds in Bangkok is three times higher than current capacity due to rising cases at Covid-19. Somsak Akkasilp, director general of medical service at the Ministry of Public Health, warned that emergency rooms across Bangkok were refusing to admit new patients because they ran out of rooms, despite many hospitals having already expanded ER beds in other departments. of the hospital. At least 170,000 Covid-19 patients are being treated in formal hospitals and field hospitals. Of these, 4,284 people are in critical condition and 954 rely on fans. A blockade imposed in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital was not being sufficiently followed by residents and traffic on Bangkok streets remained heavy, according to Somsak, who urged residents to follow the rules. “Honestly, the rate of infection, especially in the Bangkok metropolis, has at least three times exceeded the capacity of the public health system and the amount of hospital beds that can accommodate,” Somsak said. “Our doctors, nurses and other front-line medical staff are working in the best way. They are more than willing to take care of every patient, but we have to ask for your understanding of the type, the beds are now really overloaded. “ Thailand is aiming to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. But according to data published by the Covid-19 Situation Management Center, 23% of the country’s 70 million people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 5% have been fully vaccinated since July 27th. Last week, the country’s National Vaccine Institute apologized to the public for the lack of vaccines in the country. “The situation is also beyond our expectation. The Covid-19 explosion is something we have never experienced before,” said the institute’s director, Dr. Nakhon Premsri. “And that has made the institute unable to find vaccines in time for the situation. We have to apologize to our friend Thais.” As Thailand seeks to increase its vaccine program, Nakhon said the country will join the COVAX global vaccine distribution program, with the first doses expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, 5 million Moderna doses have been purchased and 3.9 million are expected to arrive sometime this year. AstraZeneca also promised to deliver 61 million doses of its vaccine, of which 11.3 million doses were delivered to Thailand. Details of the deal and deadline have not been made public. People in 13 provinces hard hit by the Delta variant have been given priority vaccination, the CCSA said. And a new round of mass vaccinations in Bangkok will begin on August 1, after vaccinations for those aged 60 and over have been completed. Bang Sue Grand Station has been set up as the central vaccination center in Bangkok, able to accommodate 20,000 vaccines per day.

