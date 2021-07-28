China’s new US ambassador launches sensational Foreign Ministry pioneerExBulletin

footprint China / Getty Images

China / Getty Images

Beijing As a spokesman, he delivered an engaging line and helped pioneer a bolder and more confident communication style from the Chinese Foreign Ministry rostrum.

Now, like the other Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin gang, 55, will have to overcome two sometimes conflicting advantages: to satisfy an increasingly nationalist audience at home while being attractive and diplomatic to an American political landscape that has become increasingly hostile to China. Qin is scheduled to arrive in the US to take up his new post this week, according to three knowledgeable Chinese officials who were not authorized to speak publicly.

“One [priority] is the need to project strength and confidence, and the other is the need to manage empathy with a bilateral partner, the United States, ”says Peter Martin, author of China Civil Army, a new book on Chinese diplomacy. “It’s really important that whoever holds that position be able to walk a middle ground between those two extremes.”

Upon arrival in Washington, Qin will have to contend with the richest U.S.-China relationship in more than 40 years. The Biden administration has described China as a threat to the international order that America helped create and highlighted competition with China over advanced technology and military superiority. It has maintained many of the sanctions against major Chinese technology and defense companies, including telecom firm Huawei, imposed during the Trump era. The two countries continue to clash over human rights issues, including China’s harsh governance of Hong Kong and the mass arrests in Xinjiang, which the administration has labeled a genocide.

Last week, China described relations between the two countries as in a “stalemate”. “This is purely coercive diplomacy,” Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng said of US foreign policy, according to a Chinese government reading from the meeting.

Qin, who has served in various Attachés and senior foreign ministry posts in the UK and Western Europe, is not an expert on American affairs and sets him apart from his predecessors. Instead, he made his name as a two-time spokesman for the foreign ministry, establishing a more Akerbic style of communicating with the foreign press and diplomats as China began to gain geopolitical and economic importance.

footprint Michael Kappeler / photo alliance through Getty Images

Michael Kappeler / photo alliance through Getty Images

“We were seeing a transition in the person of Qin Gang away from this early, sometimes almost pleasant relationship between the foreign ministry and foreign correspondents based in China,” says Dexter Roberts, who reported for more than two decades in China. with Business Week and Bloomberg, starting in the 1990s. “They’re just different worlds now, and I see it as part of that transition to a new or much less friendly, even hostile relationship.”

Qin’s willingness to shake the US with Chinese-marked lines and Chinese metaphors made him one of the foreign ministry’s first celebrities. Chinese media praised him as a spokesman who “likes to counterattack journalists” when he resigned from his second term as spokesman in 2014.

“He was utterly contemptuous of [foreign] press corps and he made no bone for it, “says Ed Lanfranco, who reported from Beijing on UPI news agency for nine years, until 2009. “Qin displayed all of Sean Spicer’s powers and the charm of Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the White House when dealing with the press.”

At a press conference in Beijing in 2014, Qin gave foreign journalists one of his most popular lines, days after then-President Barack Obama delivered a speech saying The US would remain a world leader for the next century.

“It should be good to be the great boss of the world,” Qin said. Then he went on to spread this head-scratching chain: “I do not know if there is a Paul Octopus to predict the future in international affairs. But I can tell you that China was once the great boss for more than a century. . ” He was referring to Cephalopod Paul’s stunning foresight during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The line went viral in China.

His first point as a spokesman, from 2005 to 2010, was no less memorable and coincided with a number of events that cemented China as a heavyweight on the global stage. In 2008, Qin retaliated strongly against international news reports alleging that Chinese authorities had violently suppressed protests between Buddhist clergy and Tibetans in the Tibet region. In the same year, Qin helped support the foreign media coverage of the Beijing Olympics, which served as an international party emerging for a revived Chinese state, so much so that it was a global sporting event.

“This was at a time after the global financial crisis when China was emerging on the world stage,” says James Green, a former US diplomat who worked on China for two decades. “He was the face in some ways of the new China trying to take pieces after, in Chinese opinion, the US destroyed the global financial system and China was intervening to save it.”

Green points out that Qin’s latest experience is not in policy-making but in protocol, the rules of diplomacy as in arranging high-level state visits to Chinese leaders such as Xi Jinping. This gave him an opportunity to get to know the leadership and gain the trust of China’s upper echelons in a way that most other officials are often unable to do.

Qin also warns of some new Chinese diplomats’ non-political nationalist and corrosive foreign policy style tani favorizo a Chinese state media style have marked diplomacy “wolf warrior”, named after a famous Chinese film franchise.

“Qin very typified the harshest defense of China’s positions and the absolute rejection of any foreign criticism,” said a former foreign correspondent who often attended Qin’s press conferences and asked to remain anonymous because he still works at China.

Qin’s legacy is evident among the most recent, vocal foreign ministry spokesmen, who have become social media stars on their own. Zhao Lijian, perhaps the most confrontational, has used his Twitter account to accuse the US, without any evidence, of launching the coronavirus pandemic and inciting diplomatic lines Japan AND Australia.

Behind the scenes, Qin has also marked a tough line in his current post as deputy minister overseeing European affairs. During his term beginning in 2018, he oversaw the Chinese response to coordinated British, American and European Union sanctions against four senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Under Qin’s urging, Beijing eventually decided to impose counter-sanctions that far exceeded the scope of Western sanctions, according to two people familiar with the issue. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public. it forbidden four British institutions and nine individuals as well four main government and research institutions and 10 European individuals in the EU.

Qin succeeds Cui Tiankai, who has been China’s ambassador to the US for eight years. Qin inherits a hard job. Tariffs on Chinese goods and sanctions on Chinese officials remain with the recent US administration. Now Republican politicians with presidential ambitions are calling for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

And if Qin was upset when Obama said the US would run the world, he is unlikely to be pleased with President Biden, who has insisted the United States has no intention of ceding China its status as a major power. economic and military of the world.

A sharp-tongued Chinese ambassador with a penchant for theater can make relationships even more vibrant.

Emily Feng reported from Beijing and John Ruwitch from California. Amy Cheng contributed research from Beijing.