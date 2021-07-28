After the floods, China found a target for its pain: Foreign Media

After the extreme flood in central China last week destroyed homes, swept the subway and killed at least 73, the ruling Communist Party found a suitable outlet for the suppressed emotions of the public: foreign news media.

A party organization in Henan Province released a gun call on social media to confront a BBC reporter covering the disaster there. A day later, angry residents surrounded, pushed and shouted at reporters from Deutsche Welle and The Los Angeles Times. Nationalist commentators and news organizations then used the videos and screenshots of the confrontation to carry out a large-scale online attack on journalists working for foreign media.

They describe Western media coverage of China as fake, biased, slanderous and vicious. They claimed that foreign reporting on the devastating floods focused on damage rather than rescue efforts by the government and the public. They were unhappy that these journalists dared to call for transparency and accountability.

China Foreign Correspondents Club said in a declaration that he was disillusioned and shocked by the growing hostility against foreign media in China, a sentiment backed by growing Chinese nationalism sometimes directly encouraged by Chinese officials and official entities.