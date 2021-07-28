A Divided Peru Inaugurates a New President

If you would like to receive a Morning Brief in your inbox every day of the week, please sign up there.

Here is today Foreign policy February: PERU swears in Pedro Castillo as its new president, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and Mexico sends more humanitarian supplies to Cuba.

Peru swears in a new president

Peru prepares to inaugurate a fourth president today in less than a year drawing a line under a long and scathing vote count and raising Pedro Castillo, a socialist teacher and union organizer, out of relative darkness into the its highest.

It is fair to say that no one saw this coming. Castillo, a member of Peru’s Free Marxist party, voted single-handedly in April’s first round of elections, but came out on top with a surprising 19 percent of the vote, placing a run-off with his daughter Keiko Fujimori. prisoners former dictator Alberto Fujimori.

Driven by a surge in support from the rural poor, Castillo lost by a margin of 44,263 votes. Castillo’s victory was immediately challenged by Fujimori, using the now-known but baseless accusation of vote rigging, raising several weeks of legal challenges. Fujimori finally accepted the decision of the Peruvian election authorities after exhausting its options, although in the same spirit she dismissed Castillo’s inauguration as illegal, urging her supporters to defend the constitution and not allow communism to destroy it in order to finally take power.

Despite Fujimoris’ rhetoric, restrictions on the presidency prevent anything like the Havana regime from appearing in Lima. On Monday, a strong control of Castillo’s power was set up, as an opposition alliance won control of the Congress of Peru. Mara del Carmen Alva, a centrist, was elected president of the body with the support of the Fujimoris People’s Force party.

Left out. Castillo, perhaps aware of his lack of institutional support, has tried to reassure his opponents of his ambitions. His attractive electoral promises, summed up in his slogan: “There are no more poor people in a rich country,” have been extinguished since the April vote. When he once proposed the nationalization of prosperous mining and natural gas enterprises, he now calls for higher taxes on their profits.

As he takes office today, Castillo will try to break the cycle that toppled his predecessors and drop allegations that he is a Peruvian version of other left-wing regional governments. “I categorically reject the idea that we will bring models from other countries. “We are not Chavistas, we are not communists or extremists, much less terrorists.” i tha a crowd of supporters last Friday.

Problems COVID-19. His most urgent task lies in addressing the Peruvian COVID-19 epidemic, which has led to the highest level death rate per capita of every country in the world. Only 13.8 percent of the country has been vaccinated lambda variant, first discovered in Peru, now accounts for 80 percent of cases.

What they were pursuing today

Blinken meets Modin. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, making him the third largest U.S. official to visit the country this year after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Climate Envoy John Kerry . According to a state department declaration, the visit will focus on a range of issues including COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, common interests of the region, common democratic values ​​and addressing the climate crisis. Blinken is too planned to meet with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as well as Foreign Minister SubrahmanyamJaishankar. He will end his day in Kuwait where he will meet with senior government officials.

Mexico’s aid to Cuba. A shipment of food, oxygen and medical supplies is expected to arrive in Cuba set sail from the Mexican port of Veracruz today as President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador does well his promise to provide humanitarian aid to the island following protests earlier this month. The ship follows another aid-carrying vessel that left Mexico on Tuesday and delivered 126,000 barrels of diesel fuel from Mexico-run Pemex earlier this week. On Monday, Lpez Obrador call US President Joe Biden to make a decision regarding the US embargo given that “almost all countries of the world” are against it.

US-Russia talks. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, new from travel to China and Oman, leads the US delegation in Geneva in today’s US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. The resumption of nuclear weapons control talks was one of the concrete results of a June summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security join Sherman after her confirmation in the Senate last week.

Global growth. The International Monetary Fund cited access to COVID-19 vaccines as the main driver driving global economic recovery in two blocks, while launching its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday. The lender kept its forecast for global growth of 6 percent in April, but warned that such an expansion would be uneven, as developed countries far outperformed their emerging counterparts. IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath driven multilateral action to ensure rapid and global access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapies, in order to avoid mutation and spread of the most contagious variants of COVID-19.

Inter-Korean relations. North Korea reopened a cross-border telephone line with South Korea on Tuesday, in a sign of a merger between the two countries. The line of communication was deactivated by North Korea last June in retaliation for the throwing of anti-regime leaflets over its border by South Korean activists. North Korean state media called the move a major step for both countries, while the South Korean presidency said it would revive confidence.

US arts and crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby has One more time overthrow of US authorities after a federal court ordered her to lose a 3,500-year-old tablet with text from The Epic of Gilgamesh. The tablet was purchased by Hobby Lobby for $ 1.67 million from an auction house and was intended as an exhibit at the Bible Museum, a venture funded by Hobby Lobby president Steve Green. The court found that the artifact was originally imported illegally and Hobby Lobby accepted its confiscation. The Sumerian tablet will eventually return to Iraq, his country of origin.