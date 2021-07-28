COVID-19 spreading faster in Alberta than during the peak of the 3rd wave

Health and infectious disease experts say the rate at which COVID-19 cases are rising in Alberta is alarming, as it has spread faster than during the height of the third wave of the pandemic.

The R value, which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.48 (with a confidence interval of 1.38-1.59)in Alberta as of Sunday, according to Alberta Health.

That number, which has doubled in recent weeks, means that 100 people with the virus will spread it to 148 others.

“The current province with a value of R is one of the highest we have seen in the entire pandemic. So although the numbers are low today, the viral spread rate is really as fast as we have seen at any other point during the pandemic, said Craig Jenne, an immunologist and microbiologist at the University of Calgary.

“This really is the foundation for what everyone refers to as exponential growth. It is definitely laying the potential and foundations for a huge increase in viral cases in the coming weeks.”

Like the 25 percent forest fire season [unvaccinated] it’s like having 25 percent dry wood sparkles in the woods. – Dr. James Talbot

During the third wave of the pandemic, when about 1,500 new cases were being reported in Alberta each day, the R value stood at about 1.15.

A rising R-value is more troubling than an increase in the number of cases, says Carolyn Colijn, a research chair in Canada 150 in mathematics for infection and public health at Simon Fraser University.

“Increase is growing faster and faster, not just growth,” she said. “So that change is not only a pretty big change, but it’s also a change from the rising decline.”

Case numbers and positivity levels are currently low but increased, driven by the more contagious deltas variant. Alberta had 1,173 active cases on Tuesday with a test-positivity rate of 2.54 percent.

“All of these are indications that we are heading for a fourth wave,” said Dr. James Talbot, a former senior medical officer for the province and an assistant professor of public health at the University of Alberta.

“For me, if I had family members or friends or neighbors I knew were not immunized, the alarm bells would go off now.”

A particular concern, Talbot said, is how many people remain unvaccinated. Vaccination provides strong protection against COVID-19 contraction, and more protection against serious outcomes.

LOOK | Push to target Canada’s unvaccinated:

What might it take to convince the small but determined group of Canadians who stay alert to the COVID-19 vaccines on offer? Experts say there is no answer. 2:05

Of Alberta’s total population, 35.8 percent of people have not yet received a single vaccine (25 percent of those eligible) and 45.7 percent have not been fully vaccinated, according to Alberta Health.

This means that more than 1.5 million people in the province, about half of whom are children under 12 and do not have the right to be vaccinated, still do not have protection against COVID-19.

“Like the season of forest fires,” Talbot said, “25 percent [unvaccinated] “It’s like having 25 percent of the dry wood burning in the forest, and getting hot enough with the delta variant will not be good.”

Talbot said doctors expect most of the new cases will be among unvaccinated people.

“They have a choice. They can be immunized, in which case their chances of having a serious outcome are one in 100,000, or one in a million. Or they can choose to wait for the virus to infect them, in in this case the chances of serious illness are ready [one in 100], “he said.

Talbot says there are concerns for those who contract COVID-19 but are not hospitalized, who may still be experiencing long-term illness, discomfort or long-term disability. There are also concerns for people with compromised immunity for whom vaccines do not offer as much protection.

As for what causes the growthspread, Jenne said there are likely to be many drivers. The province lifted public health restrictions on July 1 and many people no longer wear masks or are holding larger rallies inside. He said contact tracking will be an important element in understanding this potential, new wave.

The source of transmission for 40 percent of active cases is unknown. As of July 16, Alberta Health Services had 2,095 case investigators and contact trackers, up from 2,500 earlier in the pandemic.

“If this trend continues, we will once again face a situation where we need more [contact tracing] staff stay on top of newly identified cases every day, “Jenne said.

Jenne said there are some positives with so many older people vaccinated, increased cases may not translate into the same mortality rates as in previous waves.

But there are still unknowns.

“I think the remaining question is, however, how big will this increase become?”