



(CNN) It’s the Tower Bridge house, the Houses of Parliament and that big big wheel that spins near the Thames, but London’s newest tourist attraction could eclipse everyone – at least, into fame. The Marble Tomb, which opened on July 26, has quickly been called the worst place in the UK capital – because instead of being the hopeful fountain for lush grass lawns and trees emerging from the sides his, is little more than a mound of land. The $ 2.8 million development, which sits on the edge of Oxford Street, had promised comprehensive views over London from its panoramic platform, 82 meters and 130 steps high. The sights of Oxford Street had never been seen before, they had assured potential visitors – plus there would be views of Hyde Park. Visitors were told they would make a spooky exit through the interior of the mound, where an art exhibition will be set up, along with a place to buy Marks & Spencer food. But instead, Londoners eager to experience the new tourist attraction – designed by Dutch architect MVRDV – have said it is nothing more than a pile of unfinished rubble. Social media has been filled with visitors sharing their disappointment. The landscape is far from the lush foliage that was promised. Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images “The Marble Arch Tumble is the worst thing I’ve ever done in London,” said one , posting pictures of the sights: construction sites, scaffolding and traffic coming down. Another wrote that the inside is an “empty storage area” and has random cable reels outside, possibly connected to the promised light display. Tound currently has 31 Google reviews, with an average rating of just 1.2. The Westminster Council, which is responsible for the project, said in a statement that “the elements of the Marble Arch Tomb are not yet ready for visitors”. A spokesman confirmed to CNN that the Marks & Spencer dining hall and light installation were not ready. Anyone booked to visit in their first week will receive a refund plus a free return ticket, “so they can see the mound in the best way,” they added. Photos posted on social media showed that the mound was not fully arranged, with wooden supports that were not yet covered with trees and ground. In its statement, the Westminster Council acknowledged that the landscape needed extra “time to sleep and grow”. They added: “Tound is a living building by design.” The Tound was part of a “smarter greener future” for Westminster, the borough of London which is home to most of the city’s major attractions. It was also hoped that this would lure people back to the post-pandemic mall. Meanwhile, the Mound website continues to say, “You will not miss the 25-meter-long mound when you arrive.” Probably undeniable for a wrong reason.

