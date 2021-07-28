Tunisia crisis causes increase in foreign media manipulation | Media News

The political crisis in Tunisia has spurred an increase in propaganda and social media manipulation coming mainly from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), most of them trying to skew the narrative in order to justify the President’s decision. Tunisian Kais Saieds to suspend parliament and dismiss prime minister.

Shortly after the news of Saieds’s unprecedented move came out on Sunday, the hashtag Tunisian revolt against the fraternity began to trend on Twitter, referring to the Muslim Brotherhood.

But, as with everything on social media, especially in the Middle East, it was not immediately clear whether the trend represented organic organic opinion. And if so, whose opinion was it?

Analyzing social media

An analysis of social media data and conversations shows a number of insights, such as who was writing about a particular topic and whose voice has an impact on that topic.

It can also show where those people are, and whether they are genuine people or bots, which are fake accounts designed to manipulate public conversations through censorship and threatening and manipulating the trend.

An analysis of 12,000 tweets from 6,800 unique Twitter accounts under the hashtag Tunisians revolt against fraternity revealed a joint effort by Gulf-based influencers to portray the president’s actions as a popular Tunisian revolt against Islamic parties such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

To the right is the main group of Saudi and Emirati influencers using the hashtag. The blue constellation on the left shows the Twitter account Fairuz and more than 200 other accounts that retweet it. The fact that they are detached indicates inorganic behavior [Twitter/Al Jazeera]

The largest party in Tunisia’s parliament is the Islamic Ennahdha party, which has accused President Saeed of plotting a coup.

However, most users tweeting with the hashtag reported their location in either Saudi Arabia or the UAE.

In addition, the top 10 most influential hashtag accounts were all Gulf influencers also based in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

These accounts included the Emirate Khalid bin Dhahi, the influential Saudi @ s_hm2030, the Saudi cartoonist Fahad Jubairi, the Emirati writer Mohamed Taqi, as well as a patriotic Emirati account called emarati_shield.

Here you can see which accounts formed the most influential nodes within the hashtags #sininformation and #influencecampaigns

They pushed for narratives seeking to impose extraordinary measures on presidents as a popular revolution against the Muslim Brotherhood.

Saudi influence Monther al-Shaykh, the most influential account in the entire hashtag, even called Tunisia’s ousted prime minister Khamenei, placing him on a par with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Ali Khamenei, whom Saudi Arabia has demonized.

The confession of the specifically anti-Muslim Brotherhood clearly reflects the foreign and domestic policies of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which have been inexhaustible in their suppression of Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood throughout the Middle East.

Police officers stand guard as supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied gather outside Tunisia’s parliament building [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

Al-Shaykh has been known for his major role in monopolizing Arabic stories on Twitter. He has earned a reputation as a leading influencer spreading misinformation and nationalist propaganda on Twitter Arabic.

In the analysis of hashtags as a result of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, a STUDY by Harvard academics Alexei Abrahams and Andrew Leber documented that in a hashtag related to Khashoggi, al-Shaykh retweets accounted for 8 percent of all retweets and had 365,000 users on that hashtag.

Last year, al-Shaykh, along with numerous journalists based in the UAE, tried to push a false confession that there had been a coup in Qatar. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain and Egypt, imposed a blockade on Qatar in June 2017. But in January this year, the blocking countries agreed to re-establish ties with Qatar.

Many of the other accounts spreading propaganda about Tunisia are also regular participants in regional disinformation campaigns.

Cartoonist Fahad Aljubairi and s_hm2030, were very active as a suspected Pegasus spy infection resulted in multiple Gulf-based accounts spreading hacked private photos to slander Ghada Oueiss, a prominent Doha-based newscaster in Al Jazeera Arabic .

Bot and stocking dolls

In addition, one of the most influential of the 6,800 hashtag accounts had the handle, @ 7__e7, and the name Fairuz.

Analysis of the account, whose posts were republished hundreds of times, showed it was fake, and her hashtag tweets contained a comic video unrelated to a person falling from a car while returning.

However, while Fairuz was technically one of the most influential hashtag accounts, none of the accounts that advertised it were real.

10 / GIF below shows how the network around Fairuz tweets at high speed. Look at the yellow herd at the bottom. Runs from initial tweet by fairuz to over 200 retweets within a five minute window. This is indicative of manipulation #Tunisia # misinformation pic.twitter.com/52xSuM15gm Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) July 26, 2021

They were hacked socks dolls or fake accounts programmed to automatically retweet content, account analysis showed.

An example was the story of a 14-year-old Filipino girl and another person named Emma Roberts, who had a picture of a Smurf as their show image.

The use of hacked Twitter accounts for advertising and marketing is common, but it is also used to spread propaganda in the MENA region, especially during major political events.

Highly retweeted fake accounts often appear in the bulk of Twitter tweets, increasing the dominance of propaganda for those reading the news.

Tweetuz Fairuzs garnered more than 200 retweets in five minutes, a speed so fast it strongly demonstrates automation.

Fairuzs account was suspended from Twitter last night after a topic about it went viral.

Tunisian road

Years of propaganda hashtag analysis have revealed a well-known list of names and influencers that form a Gulf Twitter elite based primarily in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This elite monopolizes Arab political discussions on Twitter with hyper-nationalist tropes.

These influencers are augmented by trolls and robots who spread propaganda and intimidate critics.

The hashtag Tunisians protesting against the Muslim Brotherhood presents no probative claim or basic move, which does not mean that there are no Tunisians who hold that view.

Analysis of Twitter accounts shows that it is mainly UAE and Saudi influencers who are pushing the anti-Brotherhood hashtag. The most retweeted and influential accounts are monther72, faljubairi and s_hm2030 and emarati_shield [Twitter/Al Jazeera]

However, it is clear that the Tunisians on Twitter were not massively reporting that they were rebelling against the Brotherhood.

Rather, it was the propagandists who spoke on behalf of the Tunisians, trying to convince local and international audiences that the Muslim Brotherhood posed an existential threat and that getting rid of them was a justification for returning to authoritarianism.

This digital book underscores that social media is often not the democratizing space where voices are equal, especially in the Middle East where authoritarian regimes, along with their known ability to digitally observe and track dissidents, along with their willingness to killed and arrested critics, has scared people into silence.

Often, this silence forms a vacuum, which is then filled with co-operative influencers who repeat government talk points and disperse state propaganda with little controversy.