Asceneuron CEO Dirk Beher to Speak at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference | tidings





LAZANE, Switzerland and SAN FRANSICO, July 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Asceneuron SA, a biotech company in the clinical phase dedicated to targeting the underlying cause of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that the Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Beher has been invited to submit to The Peter Davies Memorial Symposium: The Future of Tau-Based Therapies during the prestigious Alzheimer’s Association Conference which takes place between 26 July 30, 2021 IN Denver, US and online. The conversation will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at 08:00 am MDT / 4:00 pm CET. Dr. Dirk Beher will discuss the topic “O-GlcNAcase inhibitors as therapy for tauopathies” and will provide an update on the current research status and clinical pipeline of Asceneuron’s O-GlcNAcase inhibitor. Dirk Beher, CEO and Co-Founder of Asceneuron, commented:“I’m honored to be invited to present at Peter Davies Memorial Symposium during the International Conference of the Alzheimer’s Association and I am looking forward to discussing and sharing the latest knowledge on O-GlcNAcase biology and its role in tau-related diseases and other intracellular protein aggregation diseases. “ The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to the advancement of dementia science. Each year, AAIC brings together the world’s leading scientists and clinicians, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research findings that will lead to prevention and treatment methods and improvements in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. For more information about the conference program Click here. About Asceneuron Asceneuron is a clinical phase biotechnology company focused on developing bio-available oral therapists for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders with high unmet medical needs. The pipeline reflects our ambition to develop treatments for a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases including orphan tauopathies, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Asceneuron has two inhibitory phases of small molecule O-GlcNAcase of the developing clinical phase for the treatment of proteins including Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. Asceneuron is a privately held company funded by a well-known investor syndicate consisting of Sofinnova Partners, M Ventures, SR One, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Kurma Partners. For more information, please visit www.asceneuron.com. Peter Davies Memorial Symposium: The Future of Tau-Based Therapies (preclinical, early stage, current studies, future) View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asceneuron-ceo-dirk-beher-to-speak-at-alzheimers-association-international-conference-301342367.html SOURCE Asceneuron

