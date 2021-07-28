Simone Biles stresses the importance of mental health in attracting the Olympics

Simone Biles knew she was wearing a lot when she entered the Aria Gymnastics Center in Tokyo on Tuesday. As the face of the U.S. Olympic team, she was filling her country’s gold medal hopes. As the best gymnast of all time, she was expecting expectations for athletic dominance and repetitive brilliance. As an outspoken advocate for female athletes, she was worried about the pressure to make her fans proud.

Or, as she said Monday, she carried the “weight of the world” on her shoulders. And she was making it look easy. Until it was no more.

In making the stunning decision to retire from the team’s final race on Tuesday, Biles acknowledged the tremendous pressure she faced as “the main star of the Olympics” and said she needed to focus on her mental health.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we are human too,” Biles said, according to The Associated Press. “We need to protect our minds and bodies, rather than just go there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, said he was not in the right mental state to continue the race.

“Physically, I feel good,” she told Hoda Kotb on NBC’s “TODAY” show after retiring. “Emotionally, it kind of varies from time to time. Coming here to the Olympics and being the main star of the Olympics is not an easy achievement. So we’re just trying to get it one day at a time, and we’ll see. “.

Biles’s sincere acceptance, which follows Naomi Osaka’s decision this year to retire from tennis tournaments to protect her mental health, again puts global attention to the often taboo topic of mental health in sports.

Osaka, the 2nd ranked player in the world, left the French Open and withdrew from Wimbledon to prioritize her mental health.

“I hope people can connect and understand that it ‘s okay not to be okay; and it’ s okay to talk about it,” she wrote in Time magazine. “There are people who can help and there is usually light at the end of each tunnel.”

Biles said he was inspired by Osaka and would tell others who are trying to put their needs first.

“Put mental health first, because if you do not, then you will not enjoy your sport and you will not succeed as much as you want,” she said. “So it’s sometimes okay to even fall into big races to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong a competitor really is, rather than just fighting through it.”

Olympic athletes are competing under extremely unusual circumstances this year. They face more isolation this year with the Games taking place as the world is still in the coronavirus pandemic. And because Tokyo is under a state of emergency, spectators have been banned from most of the events where athletes are competing.

“It has been really stressful these Olympics,” Biles said. “Like a whole, not having an audience, there are a lot of different variables that go into it. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year. So just a lot of variables. “Different, and I think we’re just a little stressed. We have to be here having fun, and sometimes it ‘s not like that.”

After the American team fought during the qualifying rounds, Biles wrote on Instagram on Monday that it felt “like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders a few times”.

“I know I take it off and make it look like the pressure doesn’t affect me, but heck sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics are no joke!” she wrote. “BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they will tell the world about me!”

Dr. Leela R. Magavi, a psychiatrist who has worked frequently with student athletes and professional athletes, said social expectations from fans, the media and others can make athletes feel like “every single step they will take in considerable consideration, and this kind of pressure is so severe “that they may have trouble even concentrating on their daily activities.

Magavi said athletes like Biles, “who have such a stature” and “basically symbolize and represent a country”, can have so much predictive anxiety and face so much pressure to be perfect and never shake, that game which was the first reason they joined the game in the first place “.

Magavi said she commends Biles for prioritizing her mental health needs over “social expectations”.

“It really takes courage and emotional strength,” she said.

Biles got a lot of support after she withdrew.

Former American team gymnast Aly Raisman told “TODAY” that it was important to “think about how much pressure has been on her, and there is only so much that one can take”.

“She is human, and I think sometimes people forget her, and Simone, like everyone else, is doing the best she can,” she said.

“I’m just thinking about the mental impact this should have on Simone,” Raisman continued. “It’s just so much pressure and I’ve seen how much pressure there has been on it in the months leading up to the Games, and it’s just devastating. I feel terrible.”

At the press conference Tuesday, Biles said she knew she had to take a step back to “work on my attention” and give her teammates the opportunity to take over, so as not to hurt their chances for medals.

She competed in the USA Team’s first rotation in the safe, but came out with a guarantee from her Amanar vault. She completed only 1 turn in a 2-turn Yurchenko safe and then stumbled on the landing.

“I did not want to risk the team with a medal,” she said of her decision to retire. “They worked very hard for that, so I just decided that those girls should come in and do the rest of the competition.”

Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum from Team USA received silver. The Russian Olympic Committee team won gold.

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Asked about the individual competition on Thursday, around, Biles said, “We will take it day by day and we will just see.”

A day later, U.S. Gymnastics confirmed that she was withdrawing from the event.