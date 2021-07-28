International
West Suffolk Hospital chief resigns before harassment allegations | hospital
Chief executive at local hospital Matt Hancocks will step down ahead of the publication of a delayed review of harassment allegations involving an unprecedented request for fingerprints from old clinics first discovered by the Guardian.
In January 2020, a swift review of allegations of a witch hunt in the faith at West Suffolk Hospital was ordered, from which the former health secretary had to remove himself because of his friendship with the chief executive of the faith, Stephen Dunn .
On Tuesday Dunn announced he was resigning as what he accepted were operational, structural and cultural challenges within the faith. The deputy chief executive of the trust, Craig Black, will take over as interim chief executive until a replacement is found.
The departure of Dunns, after seven years at the helm of the Bury St Edmunds-based trust, following the departure of the trust’s medical director, Nick Jenkins, who resigned to support his family. Its chief operating officer, Helen Beck, is expected to retire in November.
The NHS has been criticized for taking the time to publish a review that was originally promised in April 2020 but was allegedly delayed due to the pandemic. In December, the UK Medical Association said it doubted the findings were being considered because they were likely to do an embarrassing reading of Dunn, who was once described by Hancock as an excellent leader.
Dunn was urged by the Royal College of Anesthesiologists to end the toxic culture of management after the Guardian found that the faith had sought fingerprint samples from elderly clinicians in search of a whistleblower who had informed a family about a possible operation. .
John Warby, whose wife, Susan, died after surgery in August 2018, was sent an anonymous letter highlighting errors in her procedure. A forensic pathologist concluded that mistakes in her care had contributed to her death. This led to a search for the whistleblower, which health unions describe as a witch hunt.
