West Suffolk Hospital chief resigns before harassment allegations | hospital

West Suffolk Hospital chief resigns before harassment allegations

Chief executive at local hospital Matt Hancocks will step down ahead of the publication of a delayed review of harassment allegations involving an unprecedented request for fingerprints from old clinics first discovered by the Guardian.

In January 2020, a swift review of allegations of a witch hunt in the faith at West Suffolk Hospital was ordered, from which the former health secretary had to remove himself because of his friendship with the chief executive of the faith, Stephen Dunn .

On Tuesday Dunn announced he was resigning as what he accepted were operational, structural and cultural challenges within the faith. The deputy chief executive of the trust, Craig Black, will take over as interim chief executive until a replacement is found.

The departure of Dunns, after seven years at the helm of the Bury St Edmunds-based trust, following the departure of the trust’s medical director, Nick Jenkins, who resigned to support his family. Its chief operating officer, Helen Beck, is expected to retire in November.

The NHS has been criticized for taking the time to publish a review that was originally promised in April 2020 but was allegedly delayed due to the pandemic. In December, the UK Medical Association said it doubted the findings were being considered because they were likely to do an embarrassing reading of Dunn, who was once described by Hancock as an excellent leader.

Dunn was urged by the Royal College of Anesthesiologists to end the toxic culture of management after the Guardian found that the faith had sought fingerprint samples from elderly clinicians in search of a whistleblower who had informed a family about a possible operation. .

John Warby, whose wife, Susan, died after surgery in August 2018, was sent an anonymous letter highlighting errors in her procedure. A forensic pathologist concluded that mistakes in her care had contributed to her death. This led to a search for the whistleblower, which health unions describe as a witch hunt.

The incident, and other failures in patient safety, contributed to the hospital in January becoming the first ever to be deducted by Quality of Care Commission (CQC) inspectors from a request for improvement.

Weeks before Warbys surgery, Patricia Mills, a trusted consultant anesthetist, had formally raised, along with a number of other colleagues, the internal patient safety alarm over a doctor who was seen injecting himself with medication.

Dozens of staff had entered Warbys Hospital records, but it was they who had expressed concern about the doctor taking the medication, who had been asked to provide samples of fingerprints and handwriting, insiders claim.

While the same doctor was involved in Warbys care, Mills, along with other colleagues who had complained, was immediately suspected by those investigating the leak of her family notice of the errors.

Mills has consistently denied this. But managers demanded that she and other senior staff provide fingerprints and handwriting examples to prove it.

In a first email from the Guardian, Beck had warned Mills that any failure to provide fingerprints could be considered evidence implicating you as involved in writing the letter. Despite the email, Dunn claimed the staff had not been threatened with providing fingerprints and that the request was only voluntary.

In his resignation statement, Dunn said: “The last 18 months have presented operational, structural and cultural challenges within the trust, with a challenging inspection by the Quality Care Commission in place and the overwhelming impact of the pandemic doing a disaster to all of us.” . I have been thinking about my position for some time, but I felt it was my duty to our amazing staff to lead the faith in one of the most difficult times it has ever faced.

Now is the right time to give up, as we emerge from the brutal pandemic and refresh our strategy for the future.

The chairwoman of the faith, Sheila Childerhouse, said Dunn had led the faith with passion and dedication. She added: We thank him for his commitment and leadership over the past seven years.

