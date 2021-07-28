



Sun Dawu, a billionaire Chinese pig farmer and agricultural tycoon, has been sentenced after several weeks of secret hearings to 18 years in prison and fined 3.11 million yuan (345,000) for a list of crimes including provoking trouble, in a case that observers believe was politically motivated. The court in Gaobeidian, near Beijing, said Sun was guilty of crimes including gathering a crowd to attack state organs, obstructing the government administration and resolving quarrels and provoking problems, a catchy term often used against his figures. human rights and dissidents. Sun, an outspoken supporter and friend of Chinese political dissidents, was arrested on Nov. 11 along with more than 20 others including his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law. Groups including the Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) say the prosecution is apparent revenge for the Suns’ longstanding support and friendships with Chinese dissidents, even as the nationwide campaigns aimed at them made such associations increasingly dangerous. When the government breaks its own laws in order to silence them with the means to support commitments to social justice and official accountability, it profoundly weakens the vitality of China’s economy and its leaders promise to rule by law, said Ramona Li, a researcher at old in CHRD, at the start of the Suns trial this month. Sun, who turned 67 this month according to his lawyers, is a former pig farmer who founded the Dawu Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Group. The billion-dollar business has about 9,000 employees and a city built with the Sun in mind, reportedly headed to reflect its vision of an equal rural society, with residents being given free access or discounts on health services, education and entertainment. . The Suns’s achievements were initially praised by officials, and he became a local representative of China’s governing body. But he also used his success to secure support for human rights lawyers and dissidents and was arrested in 2003 for published criticism of the state. According to China Change, an information point, before the trial Sun described himself as a prominent member of the Communist party and denied many of the allegations against him, including those related to misuse of funds. Sun admitted to making mistakes, including posting messages online and unspecified mistakes on the land issue. The way they are investigating me now is making those around us suffer and those who hate us rejoice. I want to take the charges upon myself, even if they are serious, in exchange for the acquittal of others. We are people who have made contributions to society, he said. The case comes amid a large-scale crackdown on private businesses and entrepreneurs in China in recent months. Leading tech firms have been investigated and their executives questioned and ordered to reduce or fine, including Jack Mas Ant Group and Alibaba. In September, Ren Zhiqiang, a former real estate mogul who criticized the treatment of the Xis pandemic in an online essay, was jailed for 18 years on corruption charges. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse

