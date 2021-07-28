As tensions with China escalate, US defense secretary visits Vietnam, pledges support for region





HANOI, Vietnam (AP) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is seeking to strengthen ties with Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia nations embroiled in a territorial dispute with China, during a two-day visit beginning Wednesday. In a speech in Singapore, his first stop in the region he is visiting for the first time as a member of President Joe Bidens’s cabinet, Austin said Tuesday he was committed to pursuing a constructive, lasting relationship with China, including stronger communications with crises with the Peoples Liberation Army. But he reiterated that Beijing claims that virtually the entire South China Sea has no basis in international law and violates the sovereignty of states in the region. He said the US continues to support the coastal states’ regions in defending their rights under international law and remains committed to the US defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines. “Unfortunately, Beijing’s unwillingness to resolve disputes peacefully and respect the rule of law does not simply happen over water,” Austin said. We have also seen aggression against India … destabilizing military activity and other forms of coercion against the people of Taiwan … and genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to Austin. The U.S. ignored the facts, deliberately tarnished China, interfered in China’s internal affairs and sowed discord among countries in the region in order to serve its geopolitical interest, Zhao told a regular news conference. We advise the American side not to raise issues regarding China at every step and to do more for the sake of peace and stability in the region. By giving us your email, you are deciding to Display the Early Bird. Austin is scheduled to meet his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, on Thursday morning. He leaves for the Philippines on Friday. Vietnam and the Philippines are among China’s fiercest opponents in territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where Beijing has ignored protests from its neighbors and built several islands equipped with air belts and military installations. Vietnam has previously accused China of disrupting its gas exploration activities off its southern coast. Austin’s visit comes as Vietnam is in the clutches of a coronavirus, with Hanoi and half the country stuck. The U.S. has donated 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, part of the 80 million doses Biden promised to lower-income nations around the world.

