71 COVID-19 cases related to Calgary Stampede but expert says it could be an understatement





Calgary Stampede and Alberta Health said Tuesday that 71 people contracted COVID-19 in the 2021 event but that could be an understatement, according to the province’s former top doctor. Read more: The Calgary live events industry is reflected in the Calgary Stampede That represents about seven cases a day, or a total of 0.01 percent of the 528,998 in attendance, Stampede said. This year, celebrating our community was the first step in the safe return of live events to our city and our country, interim CEO Dana Peers said in a news announcement. “We believe that Stampede 2021 was a success. “We committed ourselves to operating safely, and these results show the effectiveness of the increased security measures that were put in place,” including rapid testing and reducing the park’s capacity. The story goes down the ad Crowds build during Calgary Stampede on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Dr. Jia Hu, a public health doctor who advises Stampeden, said the festival went “over and beyond” with security measures. Read more: Calgary Stampede officials say they got a pandemic success “In context, over the last two weeks, 749 cases have been reported across Alberta. “The low number of cases associated with Stampede is not unexpected and strengthens safe functioning measures along with the effectiveness of vaccines,” she said in press release. Tom McMillan, assistant communications director at Alberta Health, echoed Hu’s comments about vaccines and the “diligent manner” that organizers applied public health measures. Read more: COVID-19: Event Sector monitors Calgary Stampede to see if mass rallies can be held safely The story goes down the ad “While a small number of cases were identified, Calgary Stampede so far does not appear to have been a significant driver of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province,” he said via email.















‘Probably an understatement’ But Alberta’s former chief health official says we have not seen an increase in cases yet. Dr. James Talbot assumes the 71 cases were from people who were tested and contacts found. “Since we know that some people are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic and are unlikely to have been tested, it is likely to be an understatement not to mention that Stampeden-related activities, such as jumping lanes, would still cause cases but not will be tracked as it was in Stampede, “Talbot said via email. Read more: COVID-19: Group of Doctors Concerned About Calgary Stampede, Corporate Lead Partner Will Not Attend The story goes down the ad Stampede took place from July 9-18. “Cases tend to appear about two weeks after exposure. The first one would have started airing on July 23rd and the last one was July 19th, so they would continue to air until August 2nd, “Talbot said. “After that, cases will continue to rise as people exposed to those people become infected.” Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

