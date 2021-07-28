Myanmar could become Covid super-distributor state, says UN expert | Myanmar

Myanmar is in danger of becoming a Covid super-proliferation state sparking outbreaks across the region, the UN special rapporteur for the country has warned as he urged the Security Council to call for a ceasefire.

The Southeast Asian country is facing its worst outbreak to date, on top of a deep political and economic crisis brought about by the military coup in February. His vaccination schedule has stalled, testing has collapsed and government hospitals are barely functioning.

Doctors, who have been at the forefront of an anti-junta strike and are refusing to work in state hospitals, have been forced to treat patients in secret because they face the constant threat of military violence or arrest.

The exact number of cases and fatalities in Myanmar was unclear, said Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, in an interview with the Guardian. The targeting of journalists and doctors has made it difficult to obtain accurate information about the crisis.

We know this is a culmination. It’s a very rapid growth, an alarmingly rapid one, Andrews said.

According to the army-controlled ministry of health and sports, 4,629 people have died from Covid since June 1. The figures are thought to be an understatement. Army-controlled media reported Tuesday that 10 new crematoria will be built in the cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, to cope with the fatalities. Irrawaddy news site, reported an independent exit.

In Yangon, it is common to see three types of lines, Andrews added. One in front of ATMs, one for oxygen supplies which is very dangerous because people are being shot by Myanmar forces to stand in line for oxygen and the third are lines to crematoria and morgues.

There is a severe shortage of oxygen, medical equipment and medicines in cities across the country. Outside homes, people hung yellow and white flags to signal they needed food or medicine, while social media was flooded with prayers for help and death announcements.