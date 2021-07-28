Myanmar could become Covid super-distributor state, says UN expert | Myanmar

Connect with us

Myanmar is in danger of becoming a Covid super-proliferation state sparking outbreaks across the region, the UN special rapporteur for the country has warned as he urged the Security Council to call for a ceasefire.

The Southeast Asian country is facing its worst outbreak to date, on top of a deep political and economic crisis brought about by the military coup in February. His vaccination schedule has stalled, testing has collapsed and government hospitals are barely functioning.

Doctors, who have been at the forefront of an anti-junta strike and are refusing to work in state hospitals, have been forced to treat patients in secret because they face the constant threat of military violence or arrest.

The exact number of cases and fatalities in Myanmar was unclear, said Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, in an interview with the Guardian. The targeting of journalists and doctors has made it difficult to obtain accurate information about the crisis.

We know this is a culmination. It’s a very rapid growth, an alarmingly rapid one, Andrews said.

According to the army-controlled ministry of health and sports, 4,629 people have died from Covid since June 1. The figures are thought to be an understatement. Army-controlled media reported Tuesday that 10 new crematoria will be built in the cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, to cope with the fatalities. Irrawaddy news site, reported an independent exit.

In Yangon, it is common to see three types of lines, Andrews added. One in front of ATMs, one for oxygen supplies which is very dangerous because people are being shot by Myanmar forces to stand in line for oxygen and the third are lines to crematoria and morgues.

There is a severe shortage of oxygen, medical equipment and medicines in cities across the country. Outside homes, people hung yellow and white flags to signal they needed food or medicine, while social media was flooded with prayers for help and death announcements.

The military has been accused of seizing oxygen supplies. She has ordered suppliers not to sell to the public, claiming people are stockpiling tanks.

Andrews said international governments, including Myanmar’s neighbors, needed to act quickly, or else they would see the consequences of an uncontrolled explosion on their borders.

Myanmar is becoming a Covid-19 super-spreader with these highly virulent Delta variants and other forms of the disease, [which are] extremely dangerous, extremely deadly, extremely contagious This is very, very dangerous for all sorts of reasons, Andrews said.

It is simply a fact that Covid does not respect nationalities, borders or ideologies or political parties. It’s a killer of equal opportunities. This is a region that is susceptible to even greater suffering as a result of Myanmar becoming a super-proliferating state.

About a third of the world’s population lives in neighboring Myanmar, he added. This includes China, which, along with Russia, has blocked previous attempts by the Security Council to put pressure on the Myanmar military.

In February, the security council passed a resolution calling for ceasefires in all states experiencing conflict so that health workers can safely obtain Covid vaccines. Andrews said the resolution now needs to be reaffirmed in relation to the Myanmar crisis. This can help pave the way for international agencies to provide greater assistance.

On Wednesday, military-controlled New Myanmar Global Light announced that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had chaired a meeting to strengthen co-operation with the international community, including Asia. [Association of South-east Asian Nations] and friendly countries in the prevention, control and treatment of Covid-19. The details of the collaboration are not clear.

Junta forces have carried out at least 260 attacks against medical personnel and facilities, killing at least 18 people, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The military is holding at least 67 health care workers and has issued arrest warrants for 600 other doctors.

Last week, military officials reportedly posed as Covid patients in need of treatment to hire medical volunteers in Yangon. Three doctors who went to help were subsequently arrested, according to a report by independent media Myanmar Tani.

In all, at least 5,630 people are being held in detention facilities, including Insein Prison in Yangon, where the virus has spread. U Nyan Win, who previously served as Aung San Suu Kyis’ lawyer and who was a senior member of its National League for Democracy party, died of Covid after becoming infected in prison, it was confirmed last week.

At least 931 protesters, politicians and bystanders have been killed by the military since February.

There is significant evidence that crimes against humanity are unfolding in Myanmar, Andrews said. This is not a wrong commander here or there doing terrible things, this is very systematic, very clear Junta who goes on state television and tells people not to go on the streets [to protest] or you will be shot in the head. And then all of a sudden all these people were shot in the head.

Andrews said the need for international action was more urgent than ever. The people of Myanmar are losing hope that the international community cares about what is happening in Myanmar, he said.

