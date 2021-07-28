Tanzania finally launches the Covid-19 vaccine after a year of rejection





Tanzania Ministry of Health Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday launched the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign after receiving 1,058,400 Johnson & Johnson shots donated by the United States through the COVAX scheme.





– Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday launched the Covid-19 country vaccination campaign after receiving just over one million Johnson & Johnson shots donated by the United States through the COVAX scheme. President Hassan was the first to receive the vaccine live on television and assured the country that the shooting was safe. I am a mother of four children, a grandmother of several grandchildren and a wife, but above all I am the President and Commander-in-Chief. I would not put myself in danger knowing that I have all these responsibilities as the shepherd of the nation, she said during a ceremony at the State House in the city of Dar es Salaam. The country’s prime minister, several ministers as well as prominent religious leaders were also vaccinated from 1,058,400 doses received. The live broadcast of their vaccinations was partly to allay fears stemming from widespread misinformation about vaccines on social media and from religious and political leaders. President Hassans’s predecessor, the late John Magufuli was widely criticized as a Covid-19 denier who endangered the lives of peoples. Before he died in mid-March, former leader John Magafuli repeatedly dismissed the seriousness of Covid-19 in his country and urged its citizens to pray the coronavirus away. Tanzania under the Magufuli regime did not make any offers for coronavirus vaccines, despite qualifying for the COVAX scheme. The government instead promoted non-pharmaceutical approaches such as herbal treatments and steam inhalation to combat viral disease. STR / AFP / Getty Images Magafuli’s success, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has highlighted the importance of wearing masks in recent days. Shortly after his death in March, President Hassan formed a committee of experts to review the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. The multidisciplinary team recommended common public health guidelines that are already in place in most of Africa and the rest of the world. Tanzania joined only COVAX, the global initiative to benefit vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, on June 15th. Vaccines are still optional in the country, even for core and frontline workers. But the president has assured the population of nearly 60 million that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. Among those vaccinated was Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima, a 50-year-old doctor who promoted herbal remedies and steam baths as unsubstantiated alternative ways to manage and prevent the virus before receiving the vaccines. She announced that Tanzania was in the third wave of the pandemic but her ministry does not share regular public data on cases, recoveries or deaths. Tanzania expects more doses during the African Union, confirmed the President who has already placed an order although he did not specify how much.

