



Sun Dawu, a rural tycoon and outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison, the latest in a series of harsh sentences met from China against business leaders. Mr Sun, 67, was detained in November following a land dispute between his company, Dawu Agricultural and Animal Group, and a neighboring state farm. Prosecuted in a closed-door trial along with a large group of 19 family members and employees, Mr Sun was convicted of a range of crimes, including organizing people to attack state agencies, obstructing public works and provoking quarrels, among others. During a blackout on the Beijing side, Mr. Sun was a frequent and vocal critic of the Chinese government’s policies, from Covid 19’s early treatment in local government coverage to a 2019 African swine fever outbreak that killed thousands his pigs. He was also a businessman who cultivated an image of generosity. As his agricultural empire grew, he established a city around his farms and provided services, such as hospital care, to employees. The harsh punishment comes amid wider efforts by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to stifle open business executives and bring the private sector to its heels. Under Mr Xi, a growing number of tycoons have been punished and a barrage of new rules have thrown low corporate Goliaths into the technology and education industry. Shares of some of China’s best-known companies, such as Tencent and Didi, have fallen, while an antitrust inquiry into Alibaba led to a $ 2.8 billion fine.

Sentence of 18 years Mr. Suns matched those figures in recent years with two other businessmen. In 2018, Wu Xiaohui, a Chinese tycoon who rose to fame after buying the Waldorf Astoria hotel, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for investor fraud. Last year, retired real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he called Mr Xi a clown in an essay. If this were wartime, I would have sacrificed a long time ago, Mr Sun said in a statement. With my character, I do not give others a flattering smile. I can not do it. That has condemned my fate, he said. Mr Sun and several family members describe the brutal treatment of police during interrogation several months that forced what they said to be false confessions. One boy said he was tied to a chair for 30 hours until his limbs swelled with pain, while Mr Suns’ brother described he was left with an untreated hernia. My treatment produced misery beyond words and life was worse than death, Mr Sun said, describing how he did not see the sun for more than three months during the ban.

Mr Sun also asked the court in the rural Gaobeidian district, southwest of Beijing, to acquit the executives at his company who appeared before the court along with him, saying all the blame was his. In its ruling, the court only said that the employees and his company would be punished, without giving details.

Mr Suns’s lawyers said in a statement that the other 19 defendants received sentences ranging from one to 12 years in prison. The impatience and speed with which the court dealt with the complex case, often postponing the trial 12 hours a day for 14 consecutive days, showed that this was not a normal trial, the lawyers added. While Mr. Sun was best known for his unsparing criticism of the Chinese government, he was also known for his business acumen. A People’s Liberation Army veteran, Mr. Sun worked at the China-owned Agricultural Bank of China before leaving on his own. Starting with 50 pigs and 1,000 chickens, he and his family built a business that managed to employ thousands of people. Mr. Sun also cultivated the image of a civic-minded entrepreneur. As his business grew, he built a city, Dawu City, that provided services for its growing number of employees and eventually incorporated a 1,000-bed hospital. In the early 2000s, Mr. Sun took his ideas on the way to some of China’s leading universities, speaking on behalf of farmers and entrepreneurs. The speeches silenced officials and brought him unwanted attention. In 2003 he was arrested on charges of illegal fundraising. A group of academics, lawyers and journalists successfully campaigned for his release. Xis Warning: A century after the founding of the Communist Party, the Chinese leader says foreign powers would break their heads and shed blood if they tried to stop its rise. After the Occupation of Hong Kong : A year ago, city liberties were restricted at a breathtaking pace. But the deception had been going on for years, and many signals were lost. A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are asked to report to each other. Children are taught to look for traitors. The Communist Party is rebuilding the city. Design of China Post-Covid Path : Xi Jinping, China’s leader, is seeking to balance confidence and warns as his country moves forward as other countries continue to clash with the pandemic. A challenge for US global leadership: As President Biden predicts a war between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to win the other side. Red tourism is booming : New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a refined version of it, are attracting crowds ahead of the centennial of the parties.

This brush with the law, which gave him fame, is in stark contrast to this week’s trial. This time, Mr. Sun faced charges in another type of China. Under Mr Xi, a series of crackdowns on civil society have weakened the ranks of liberal-minded lawyers and independent journalists. Xu Zhiyong, one of the three lawyers who represented Mr. Sun in 2003 and a prominent activist, was arrested last year after he urged Mr Xi to resign, writing to Mr Xi that you just are not smart enough.

At the time, Mr. Sun spoke of Mr. Xu. This time, there was little left to talk about Mr. Sun, who constantly argued about the need to push back against taking power and political harassment. When faced with terror, what can ordinary people like us do? Mr. Dielli said in a 2015 speech. Open your eyes from fear and screams. The fate of Mr Suns’s business remains unclear. His eldest son and chairman of the company, Sun Meng, said through his lawyer that the government appeared to be pushing for a takeover. An official came and said Dawu Group needed someone to operate it and recommended me some companies to take over the group, he said. I said those companies were not even in the same industry; how could they get Dawu? Among Mr Suns supporters were Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights defender Liu Xiaobo, who died in custody in China in 2017. Mr Liu once said Mr Sun posed an extraordinary challenge to the system Chinese because he possessed courage and resources. Government, Mr. Liu wrote, will definitely follow it with vague laws.

