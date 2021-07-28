They were better than that: Austin talks about non-American discrimination against Asians





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking in Singapore on Tuesday, acknowledged discrimination against Asian-Americans and Pacific islands in the United States, but said that while the US “does not always understand it well”, acknowledging its shortcomings is a unique feature of democracy. Submission of Fullerton Lecture at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Austin also stressed the importance of partnerships and transparency in the international community, namely the countries in Southeast Asia. “Our partnerships draw strength from our shared belief in greater openness and our belief that people live best when they govern themselves,” he said. But “our democratic values ​​are not always easy to achieve” and the US “does not always understand them well,” he added. “We have seen some painful mistakes, such as the unacceptable and frankly non-American discrimination that some Asian-Americans and Pacific islands have endured in my country in recent months,” Austin said. Anti-Asian hate crime reports rose dramatically in major cities during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernadino. Compilation of police data, published in June, found that Asian hate crime reports in that period increased by 262% in New York City, 80% in Los Angeles and 60% in Boston. The university published a separate analysis in March that found that anti-Asian hate crime in 16 of the largest U.S. cities had increased 145% by 2020. The analysis noted that the “first peak” of reports occurred in March and April “amid an increase in COVID Cases and negative Asian stereotypes about the pandemic”. Vivid descriptions of the attacks from across the country did not go unnoticed by the international community. UN officials expressed “serious concern” after finding “racially motivated violence and other incidents against Asian-Americans have reached alarming levels throughout the United States since the outbreak of COVID19”. In one of several cases cited by the UN, “an elderly white man pushed a seven-year-old biracy girl (half white, half Asian) off her bicycle in the park and shouted at her white father: ‘Take your hybrid children at home because they are making everyone sick. “ Referring to anti-Asian discrimination in the US, Austin said: “I believe we are better than that. Much better than that. “We are not trying to hide our mistakes. When a democracy stumbles, everyone can see and hear it. It is transmitted in vivid colors and not calmly by the state.” America’s willingness to acknowledge its shortcomings “gives us the integrated ability to self-correct and strive toward a more perfect union,” Austin added. “And when we go short, when we stray from the wisdom of our Constitution, we have a pretty good history of mastering and striving to do better.” President Joe Biden signed legislation in May to address the rise in hate crime against Asian-Americans. The bill aims to make hate crime reports more accessible to law enforcement officials and is expected to speed up the review of hate crimes in the country. Show full article

